What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 9

Recent developments:

Some private cannabis retailers in Ottawa say Ontario's move to Stage 3 has meant a drop in their sales.

The Nunavut government is spending millions to have their residents self-isolate in an Ottawa hotel before returning to the territory.

What's the latest?

On Saturday, Ottawa Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, the fourth day of double-digit increases since an earlier drop in the number of new cases early last week.

Ontario also reported fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 for the sixth straight day. There were only 70 new cases across the province Saturday.

The Government of Nunavut has spent nearly $5 million since the end of March to house more than 1,200 of its residents at an Ottawa hotel so they can self-isolate before returning home. The territory is taking these steps to keep its COVID-19 case count at zero.

Some cannabis retailers in Ottawa are decrying the province's move to halt home deliveries late last month. They said they've seen a drop in sales they attribute to the province's decision.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. The number of deaths is at 264.

The majority of cases in the city — 2,204 — are classified as resolved.

In all, public health officials have reported more than 4,000 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,400 cases resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

Experts analyzing blood tests said last week the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Ontario could be four times more than previously confirmed and in Quebec, more than twice as many.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is now in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, which means many more businesses are allowed to reopen, including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum opened to the public this weekend.

Most Ottawa Public Library branches will be open for in-person browsing and computer use Aug. 17.

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Quebec's back-to-school plans will bring students to classrooms again this fall.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

