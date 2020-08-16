What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 16

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The deadline for parents of children at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to decide whether to send their kids back to class or not is midnight tonight.

OC Transpo says employees must wear masks or could face consequences.

What's the latest?

Ottawa has another 11 new cases of COVID-19. Saturday marked a return to double-digit case numbers that have become the norm in recent weeks.

The head of OC Transpo says transit employees caught not wearing a mask could face consequences. Radio-Canada videotaped three transit employees inside LRT stations or riding the train without a mask, which goes against the city's mandatory mask bylaw. The transit agency said only 10 employees have medical exemptions.

Some parents in Ottawa say they are struggling to decide whether to send their children back to class next month or keep them home to learn remotely. The deadline for parents of children with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to submit their choice is tonight at midnight.

View photos Brynn Anderson/Associated Press More

How many cases are there?

The city's current total number of cases of the virus sits at 2,698 since the pandemic began, with 118 still active and 2,316 considered resolved. The total number of deaths linked to the illness has remained at 264 since the end of July.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,100 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,600 resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa.

As of Aug. 14, 52 have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. Additionally, 17 people have died in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

WATCH | Will COVID-19 be the death of movie theatres?

The Canada Science and Technology Museum reopened Friday after a hiatus due to COVID-19, and the Canadian Museum of Nature is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 5.

Most Ottawa Public Library branches will be open for in-person browsing and computer use starting Monday.

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Individual boards have started to release further guidance.

Quebec updated its school plans in early August, including making masks mandatory in hallways for students Grades 5 and up.

WATCH | What can be done for children who don't like wearing masks?

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec, where transit officials and taxi drivers are now required to bar access to users over age 12 who refuse to wear one.