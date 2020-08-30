What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday Aug. 30

Recent developments:

Ottawa recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There were 148 new confirmed cases of the illness reported across Ontario

The Royal Canadian Navy is holding a boat parade to cap off this year's pride celebrations in the nation's capital.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, bringing the city's total number of active cases to 209.

There are currently 11 people in hospital, including two who are in intensive care.

Across Ontario, there were 148 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, the highest number of daily cases since July 24.

Anyone disappointed with the lack of in-person pride celebrations in the nation's capital this year will be able to view a boat pride parade this morning held by the HMCS Carleton, the Royal Canadian Navy's unit located near Dow's Lake.

Flouting public health guidance to wear masks in public areas, avoid large gatherings and practise physical distancing, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Parliament Hill Saturday to protest pandemic safety measures they say infringe on their personal rights.

What's the latest on schools?

There was a mix of emotions at English schools in western Quebec as students returned on Friday.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est is delaying the start of the school year for some high school students and those who will be learning remotely until Sept. 8.

The change doesn't apply to the board's high schools in Brockville, Ont., Kingston, Ont., Kemptville, Ont., and Pembroke, Ont., which will still begin Thursday.

Students returning to the classroom in kindergarten to Grade 8 will also begin the school year Thursday.

In a letter to parents, the Upper Canada District School Board said once the school year starts it "may not be possible" for students to switch between classroom and online learning.

The board said it had previously planned to allow that to happen at set intervals, but after the "unanticipated amount of interest in remote learning," it's now rethinking that.

Approximately 20 per cent of the board's student population chose remote learning. Parents had until Friday at 9 a.m. to contact schools and change their decision on their preferred learning model.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has delayed the start of classes until Sept. 8.

Trustees also rejected a proposal to require masks for younger students, voting instead to encourage their use among children in kindergarten to Grade 3. Students in grades 4 to 12 must wear masks while indoors, including in hallways and classrooms.