What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 29

Recent developments:

The University of Ottawa is opening its own COVID-19 testing centre for students and staff.

Long-term care home residents in Ontario are now permitted to leave for short visits.

Ottawa recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, among 122 provincewide.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 193 active cases in the city.

There are currently 13 people receiving treatment in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Provincewide, there were 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, concentrated primarily in the Greater Toronto Area with 32 in Toronto, 27 in Peel Region and 15 in York Region.

The University of Ottawa is opening a COVID-19 assessment centre on campus for students, professors and staff — the first of its kind at an Ontario university, according to administrators.

Long-term care residents are now permitted to leave their homes for short stays and temporary absences, the province announced Friday, provided the facilities meet certain requirements.

Homes are expected to provide the residents with medical masks they must wear at all times during their absence.

What's the latest on schools?

There was a mix of emotions at English schools in western Quebec as students returned on Friday.

In a letter to parents, the Upper Canada District School Board said once the school year starts it "may not be possible" for students to switch between classroom and online learning.

The board said it had previously planned to allow that to happen at set intervals, but after the "unanticipated amount of interest in remote learning," it's now rethinking that.

Approximately 20 per cent of the board's student population chose remote learning. Parents had until Friday at 9 a.m. to contact schools and change their decision on their preferred learning model.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has delayed the start of classes until Sept. 8.

Trustees also rejected a proposal to require masks for younger students, voting instead to encourage their use among children in kindergarten to Grade 3. Students in grades 4 to 12 must wear masks while indoors, including in hallways and classrooms.

Teachers with the board say they're still waiting for information about what courses they'll be expected to teach come next month, and what the expectations are for how classes will run in the midst of the pandemic.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) has also delayed the return to school. Students in kindergarten to Grade 3, as well as Grade 7, will now start Sept. 8. Kids in grades 4 to 6, along with Grade 8, will start Sept. 9. High school students will be separated into two separate cohorts, with group A starting on Sept. 14, and group B on Sept. 15.

The OCSB's starting date for online learning remains unchanged.

Quebec updated its school plans in early August, including making masks mandatory in hallways for students Grades 5 and up.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began, with 193 active cases and 2,451 cases considered resolved. There have been 266 deaths related to the illness in Ottawa.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,400 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,700 resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa.

As of Aug. 26, 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. Additionally, 17 people have died in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.