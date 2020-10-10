What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Oct. 10

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

As of today, Ottawa is returning to a modified version of Stage 2 pandemic restrictions along with Ontario's other COVID-19 hot spots, Toronto and Peel region.

That means dine-in bars and restaurants, gyms, movie theatres and casinos must close their doors once again. Schools will stay open.

OC Transpo's special constables will start fining people for not wearing masks on buses, trains and at stations starting Tuesday. This is a shift from its original plan to just issue written warnings under its two-week "operation mask up" that started yesterday, and was scheduled to end Oct. 23.

Fines will be $260, states a city news release Friday. Young children, and customers who identify themselves as having a medical exemption or a disability, will not be fined, says the city.

View photos Jean Delisle/CBC More

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches advised people to take up a hobby as COVID-19 limits activities and keeps families close to home. CBC Ottawa discovered the local hobby economy is booming.

Ontario set a new high with 939 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Ottawa has 126 of those cases.

The federal government announced renewed support for businesses as the coronavirus spreads, including direct rent support for business owners.

WATCH | Owner of Ottawa gym is frustrated her business is being closed:

How many cases are there?

As of the most recent Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update on Friday, 5,279 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes 875 known active cases, 4,108 resolved cases and 296 deaths.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 7,900 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with nearly 6,300 of those cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What can I do?

Ontario is telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with or one other home if people live alone.

In general, occasionally seeing a small number of other people at a time they don't live with outdoors and more than two metres apart carries a lower risk of transmission.

Involving food is riskier and OPH has asked residents not to go to a restaurant with people they don't have as a close contact.

In Ottawa, the second wave is being driven by people ignoring health rules.

Ottawa's medical officer of health has said the entire health-care system is on the verge of collapse and is advising people to celebrate Thanksgiving only with members of their immediate household.

View photos Chris Wattie/Reuters More