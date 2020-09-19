What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 19

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, said Friday the city is in its second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa is one of three regions where Ontario's new limits on some gatherings are now in place: 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

After two months of giving warnings, Ottawa bylaw officers will begin ticketing individuals and businesses if they don't follow the rules that require masks in indoor public spaces.

Health officials in Ottawa are optimistic the city's three new provincially funded COVID-19 mobile test units will help address the number of people overwhelming the existing assessment centres.

WATCH: Rapid rise in cases triggering second wave:

Two of the three units will travel to schools depending on the need. The third will be moved among Ottawa's existing sites as necessary to expand capacity.

This weekend it will be at the Brewer Arena testing site, where some people have been reporting three- to four-hour waits.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday he hopes pharmacies can start administering COVID-19 tests by the end of next week.

The Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) told CBC Friday that Ottawa will likely be one of the locations where the new testing plan would be rolled out first.

Police across Quebec will check more than a thousand bars and restaurants this weekend to make sure health rules are being followed, particularly crowd limits and masks.

This week that province banned sales of food and drink after midnight.

WATCH LIVE | Ontario, Quebec premiers talk to media:

How many cases are there?

Testing has confirmed 3,549 people in Ottawa have had COVID-19.

Of those, 458 are active cases, 2,718 are considered resolved and 273 had died.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 5,500 people with COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 4,300 of them considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Ontario is in Stage 3 of its reopening plan and in most regions, gatherings can't be larger than 100 people outdoors and 50 people indoors. Ottawa is the only local exception because of its scope of COVID-19 spread.

Test sites in and around Ottawa have been very busy this week and wait times have been very long, with some reaching their daily capacity well before their usual closing time.

Ottawa's test site on Moodie Drive was at capacity by its official opening time of 9 a.m., according to the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

The Heron Road location has more capacity today.

Kingston, Ont., has tightened its distancing rules in city parks and increased fines.

Ottawa will resume ticketing drivers who park longer than allowed in unmarked areas on Oct. 1, with warnings starting Monday.

Quebec has similar reopening rules to most of Ontario, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

That province has warned some regions are close to having gathering sizes shrunk and losing dine-in service at restaurants.

Every local school board or service centre has now brought students back.

More than 2,000 students in Ottawa's English school boards don't have their usual school bus because of a shortage of bus drivers.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone you don't live with or have in your social circle, including when you have a mask on.

WATCH | Prominent COVID-19 benefit ending soon:

Ottawa's medical officer of health is pleading with residents to reduce the number of people they're in close contact with as new cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec, including transit services and taxis in some areas.