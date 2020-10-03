What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Oct. 3

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

As Elgin Street bars begin to reopen after a COVID-19 scare, some say the damage to their industry will go beyond just the temporary lost profits.

Four bars and restaurants — Elgin Beer Project, the Lieutenant's Pump, St. Louis Bar & Grill and Deacon Brodies — voluntarily closed their doors last week, out of concerns that staff or customers might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Residents of Ottawa's West End Villa and their families have launched a $16-million class-action suit against Extendicare, the owner of the long-term care home where 19 people have died in a COVID-19 outbreak.

The claim, filed in court Thursday, alleges Extendicare was negligent and breached the basic human rights of the home's residents.

Ottawa has set another one-day record on Friday with 142 new COVID-19 cases. The previous high was 105.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario is moving to an appointment-only model starting Tuesday.

The province is lowering capacity at gyms, restaurants and event spaces in Ottawa, Toronto and Peel, and is repeating the message to limit close contacts to household members, effectively cancelling the previous strategy of social circles.

How many cases are there?

As of the most recent Ottawa Public Health update on Friday, 4,530 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes 767 known active cases, 3,472 resolved cases and 291 deaths.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 6,800 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 5,300 of those cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Health officials are telling people to see fewer people in person or they will be forced to by stricter rules.

Ottawa's medical officer of health issued a dire warning to residents Friday, saying the entire health-care system is on the verge of collapse if individuals don't take personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Western Quebec's health unit says residents need to stop gathering until the end of October or, like Montreal and Quebec, it will go into the final level of its alert system and they won't be allowed to see anyone they don't live with.

Ontario is putting the concept of social circles on pause, and advising people to limit close contact only to those living in their own household. People who live alone may consider having close contact with another household.

Western Quebec is in orange alert, which means private and organized gathering limits, earlier closing hours for restaurants and recommendations against travelling to other regions.

Ottawa and Kingston, Ont., public health officials are ordering anyone with symptoms or who has been identified as a close contact of someone who's tested positive to immediately self-isolate or face a fine of up to $5,000 per day in court.

Kingston has also tightened its distancing rules in city parks and increased fines.