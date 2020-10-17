What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Oct. 17

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

With Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches urging against trick-or-treating this year, what now? How do you capture the spooky spirit of Halloween without the parties, parades and door-to-door candy collecting?

CBC Ottawa has a few fun ideas for you and your family.

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 301. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 99 new cases and declared 81 more cases resolved on Friday.

Updated projections in Quebec suggest that even with the closure of bars and restaurants, the cancellation of organized sports and further restrictions in schools put in place earlier this month, the province's COVID-19 numbers will continue to rise into 2021 unless residents reduce their contact with one another.

How many cases are there?

As of OPH's Friday update, 5,899 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19: 792 known active cases, 4,806 resolved and 301 deaths.

Public health officials have reported nearly 9,000 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 7,300 of them resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa, none since early September.

What can I do?

Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with or one other home if people live alone.

In Ontario, occasionally seeing a small number of people outdoors while more than two metres apart carries a lower risk.

Locally, it's different because the coronavirus is spreading more widely than elsewhere: Ottawa is asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.

Western Quebec residents also need to stop seeing all people they don't live with, with some exceptions.

Gatineau and parts of the Outaouais are now on red alert, which means restaurants and bars can't serve people indoors, organized sports are suspended and theatres must close.

Quebecers are also urged not to travel to Ontario or between regions at different levels on its scale except for essential reasons.

Even in areas on red alert, Premier François Legault said kids can trick-or-treat as long as they don't go with friends and precautions are taken when giving out candy.

