What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 26

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

Starting today, Ontario is closing strip clubs and banning the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m.

The province is citing "outbreak clusters in restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments, including strip clubs, with most cases in the 20-39 age group."

Hundreds of people lined up in their vehicles Friday to get a COVID-19 test at a new drive-thru testing centre at Calypso Waterpark near Limoges, Ont., southeast of Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital will take over care of residents at West End Villa and Laurier Manor long-term care homes, the province announced Friday.

The National Capital Commission has cancelled its usual shuttle bus to and from Gatineau Park to see the fall colours this weekend because of the pandemic, and says it may do the same on weekends to come.

As COVID-19 continues its steady spread through Ottawa's schools, here's how Ottawa Public Health determines when to keep kids in the classroom, send some cohorts home, or shut schools down altogether.

How many cases are there?

Ottawa reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

As of the most recent Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update on Friday, 3,960 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes 551 known active cases, 3,129 resolved cases and 280 deaths.

Its five-day average of new cases per daily report is at its highest level of the pandemic.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 4,800 of those cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Some public health rules are being rolled back because of the second wave of the pandemic.

Ottawa and Kingston, Ont., public health officials are ordering anyone with symptoms or who has been identified as a close contact of someone who's tested positive to immediately self-isolate or face a fine of up to $5,000 per day in court.

Private, unmonitored gatherings across Ontario are now limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Kingston has tightened its distancing rules in city parks and increased fines.

Quebec has introduced tighter restrictions in the province's "orange zones," which now includes the Outaouais.

Ottawa will resume ticketing drivers who park longer than allowed in unmarked areas Thursday.

It is closing the McNabb Arena respite centre for people without housing on Oct. 2 and expanding services at nearby support centres.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means precautions such as working from home, keeping your hands and frequently-touched surfaces clean socializing outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone you don't live with or have in your social circle, including when you have a mask on.