What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9

Recent developments:

Ottawa health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, while one death was confirmed in western Quebec.

What's the latest?

Ottawa moved to less-stringent orange zone restrictions on the weekend, but was it the right move? CBC Ottawa has reconvened its panel of frontline workers — a doctor, a nurse, and a paramedic — to see what they think.

Meanwhile, other frontline workers — those who work closely with people struggling with drug addiction — say the messaging around physical distancing has had an unintended effect: more people are overdosing alone.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Sunday. The death toll in the nation's capital stands at 341.

Another death was also recorded in western Quebec, bringing that region's total to 56.

As the second wave of the pandemic hits, an increasing number of families appear to be thinking twice about placing their loved ones in long-term care homes.

How many cases are there?

As of Sunday's update from OPH, 7,509 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 594 known active cases, 6,574 resolved cases and 341 deaths.

Public health officials have reported nearly 11,800 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 10,100 resolved cases.

Eighty-five people with COVID-19 have died elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 56 in western Quebec.

What can I do?

Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with, or one other home if people live alone, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, has said that with the city now in the orange zone, people need to work and have more activities available for their overall health.

She wants people to focus on managing risks in businesses like they have in schools and taking precautions when seeing those they don't live with.

In Gatineau and the surrounding area, which is one of Quebec's red zones, health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.

Unlike in Ottawa, indoor dining at the region's restaurants remains prohibited, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.

The rest of western Quebec is orange, which allows private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — with that number higher in seated venues.

Travel to another region is discouraged throughout the Outaouais.

On both sides of the river, the Royal Canadian Legion is asking people to pay their respects from home on Remembrance Day.

What about schools?

There have been about 190 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.