What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 31

Recent developments:

Health officials in Ottawa reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Ontario reported 112 new cases of the illness, bringing the province's total to 42,195.

Advocates are calling for a commercial rent relief subsidy to be extended and revamped.

Five employees of a Gatineau restaurant have tested positive for COVID-19.

What's the latest?

The city also bucked a week-long trend and saw it's number of active COVID-19 cases decrease to 200.

There are currently 11 people in hospital, including two who are in intensive care.

Five employees at Shaker Cuisine and Mixologie in Gatineau, Que., have contracted the illness, but the company says none of the employees came into contact with customers.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program ends today, but advocates want the program extended and revamped so that it's not up to landlords to apply to help their tenants, but for the money to go directly to small businesses.

The City of Ottawa's planned traffic study that helps planners decide where to build new roads, pathways, and transit is being put on hold for at least another year as thousands of residents continue to work from home.

What's the latest on schools?

There was a mix of emotions at English schools in western Quebec as students returned on Friday.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est is delaying the start of the school year for some high school students and those who will be learning remotely until Sept. 8.

The change doesn't apply to the board's high schools in Brockville, Ont., Kingston, Ont., Kemptville, Ont., and Pembroke, Ont., which will still begin Thursday.

Students returning to the classroom in kindergarten to Grade 8 will also begin the school year Thursday.

In a letter to parents, the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) said once the school year starts it "may not be possible" for students to switch between classroom and online learning.

The board said it had previously planned to allow that to happen at set intervals, but after the "unanticipated amount of interest in remote learning," it's now rethinking that.

Approximately 20 per cent of the UCDSB's student population chose remote learning. The board has implemented a staggered start over three days, with some students returning to class Sept. 11, while others will return on Sept. 14 and 15.