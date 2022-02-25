What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 25

·8 min read
The Peace Tower is framed by a permanent fence on Parliament Hill earlier this week. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press - image credit)

Recent developments:

  • Mask requirements to remain in place in the province.

Ontario is reviewing its policy requiring long-term care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the minister responsible for the sector says.

Paul Calandra said the rule — which says workers must have had two doses and a third by mid-March — is being looked at as the government reviews all of its sector-specific vaccination policies and other pandemic measures.

Ontario is set to continue its phased reopening on March 1, but Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said mask requirements will remain in place for the time being.

Moore says directives and instructions to health-care providers that were temporarily put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will also stay in place for now.

Numbers to watch

Testing can't meet demand during the Omicron wave, meaning many people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count. Hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring can help fill in some of the grey areas.

The average measurement of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is stable.

There are 16 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 as of Thursday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) report. Two of these patients are in an ICU.

Ottawa-Gatineau area confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, there were 65 hospital patients with COVID in Ottawa if you include those in hospital for other reasons who happen to have COVID. This number has also been dropping.

Ottawa has had 62,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 887 known active cases — a number that may actually be much higher — and 754 residents have died from the illness.

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 65 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of them still need intensive care. These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

In eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa, 376 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 286.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits are 50 people inside and 100 outside.

All capacity limits in restaurants, bars, retail businesses, cinemas and gyms have been lifted. Sports arenas, concert venues and theatres can be half full.

The government intends to fully lift capacity limits on businesses and social gatherings on Tuesday.

The province's vaccine passport is required for many public places for people above 12 years and 12 weeks old until Tuesday. After that, businesses and other settings can still ask for it.

A vaccine mandate for staff and visitors in long-term care homes will remain in place.

Western Quebec

Private gathering limits at homes no longer have any restrictions, although health officials recommend 10 people at most or three households.

Dining rooms are open at half capacity. Theatres and places of worship can reopen with capacity limits. Retail businesses no longer have capacity limits. Gyms, spas and more sports can resume.

There are plans to change rules in stages until March 14. The next changes are scheduled for Monday when large venues can hold more people and bars can reopen.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in a shrinking number of public spaces. People can use an app or show paper proof they have at least two doses.

The policy is being lifted on March 14.

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant is more contagious than other types, but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions.

Though this wave has peaked, this level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk and has made staffing a challenge in many sectors. Some delayed surgeries can now resume.

Health officials say people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting all vaccine doses as they're eligible for and staying home when sick.

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and in Quebec for people age 10 and up. They're generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Ontario and Quebec allow some people to self-isolate for just five days under certain circumstances. Quebec allows even less with some recent infections.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help.

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government says it will soon no longer officially advise against non-essential international travel.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved, asymptomatic and test negative to enter Canada. As of Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians can take an authorized rapid test instead.

There are limited exceptions.

The U.S. requires all adults crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Six COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart for the best possible protection. Some health authorities say parents can request a shorter interval.

Guidance varies on when, not if, people should get a third dose after contracting COVID-19. Experts do agree people shouldn't get it until they're feeling recovered.

There have been more than 5.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can book third shots once 84 days have passed since their second dose. Third doses are available for everyone age 12 to 17 once 168 days have passed since their second dose.

Fourth doses are being offered to select groups after the same 84-day wait.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics and limited walk-ins.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Those who are eligible can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

All adults are eligible for a third dose; the general recommendation between second and third is three months.

Symptoms, treatment and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 prescription treatment Paxlovid. Ontario and Quebec are using it at first on adults at risk of severe COVID-19 problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk people with symptoms or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test due to Omicron demand.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for clinic locations and hours. Other people with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate.

Only students and teachers who show symptoms at school will have access to PCR tests. Rapid and take-home tests are available for the general public at participating stores and in some child-care settings when risk is high.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Quebec has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public.

PCR tests will be reserved for high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

People can report rapid test results online.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in both Ontario and Quebec.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine information online or at 613-575-2341. There's help for people who need essentials while isolating. The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests.

It has had more than 1,850 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 19 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the COVID hotline at 819-449-8085 for a test on Wednesdays if they qualify. Otherwise, rapid tests are available at the health centre.

It had more than 150 confirmed cases and one death as of mid-January, and 152 of those cases are since Dec. 3, 2021.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can call 613-625-1175 for tests and vaccines. It's offering rapid and PCR tests three mornings a week.

The community didn't have any confirmed COVID-19 cases until December 2021; it had 100 confirmed cases as of Feb. 18.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call its community health team at 613-967-3603, text it at 613-686-5510 or send it an email. It had 91 confirmed cases and two deaths until it paused sharing its count in early January 2022.

