What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 9

Recent developments:

A wedding without key precautions in Ottawa led to 23 COVID-19 cases, an outbreak and affected two schools.

What's the latest?

What's open and closed during Thanksgiving looks a little different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's where you can eat, drink, shop and visit this holiday Monday — and where you can't.

Ottawa reported 183 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting a new daily record.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is using another real world example of what can happen when people don't follow public health rules: According to OPH, one person with mild symptoms attended a wedding in September, infecting 12 other guests and causing the virus to spread to schools and a group home.

How many cases are there?

As of the most recent OPH update on Thursday, 5,153 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes 879 known active cases, 3,978 resolved cases and 296 deaths.

Note: Data changed from the five-day average to the seven-day average of newly confirmed cases to reflect epidemiological best practices: a seven-day average smooths out the impact of less testing on weekends.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 7,700 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 6,100 of those cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Health officials are telling people to see fewer people in person, or stricter rules will force them to.

Ontario is telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with or one other home if people live alone.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said late last week the entire health-care system is on the verge of collapse and is advising people to celebrate Thanksgiving only with members of their immediate household.

Other health units with different COVID-19 situations may have different Thanksgiving advice.

Western Quebec's health authority says residents need to stop gathering until the end of October or, like Montreal and Quebec, people won't be allowed to see anyone they don't live with.

The region is currently on orange alert, which means private and organized gathering limits, earlier closing hours for restaurants and recommendations against travelling to other regions.

What about schools?

There have been more than 150 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

Ontario updated its COVID-19 school symptom rules last week.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions like staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with — even when you have a mask on.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended outdoors when people can't stay the proper distance from others.

