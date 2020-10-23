What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 23

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

While public health officials are urging more people to get a flu shot this year, the Ontario government ordered enough doses of the influenza vaccine to cover only about 35 per cent of the population.

CBC Ottawa is checking in once again with a doctor, a nurse and a paramedic to take the pulse and see if anything feels different this time around during the second wave.

Seventy more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa Thursday and one more person has died, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

WATCH | Ottawa nurse says some patients have become aggressive:

How many cases are there?

As of Thursday's update from OPH, 6,296 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 675 known active cases, 5,312 resolved cases and 309 deaths. Testing numbers have been lower than the groups running it would like.

Public health officials have reported more than 9,600 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 8,000 of them resolved.

Seventy-two people with COVID-19 have died elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 35 in western Quebec.

What can I do?

Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with or one other home if people live alone to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In Ottawa — which has been rolled back to a modified Stage 2 — and Gatineau, Que., health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.

Indoor dining at restaurants has been prohibited, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.

Dr. Vera Etches, the capital's medical officer of health, said earlier this month the national capital's health-care system is on the verge of collapse.

OPH and some eastern Ontario health units are urging people not to have a Halloween party with other households or go trick-or-treating.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health said to listen to local officials but a rule of thumb if trick-or-treating is allowed, people should stick to their neighbourhood and do it outside with their household only.

Gatineau and parts of the Outaouais are now on red alert, which means restaurants and bars can't serve people indoors, organized sports are suspended and theatres must close.

Quebecers are also urged not to travel to Ontario or between regions at different levels on its scale except for essential reasons.

Even though most of the region has been declared a red zone, Premier François Legault said kids can trick-or-treat as long as they don't go with friends and precautions are taken when giving out candy.

What about schools?

There have been more than 180 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

As of mid-October, a small fraction of Ottawa students and staff had tested positive.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended outdoors when people can't distance from others.

View photos David Richard/CBC More