What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on May 15, 2020

Province expected to release updated case numbers in a statement at 3 p.m. PT Friday.

British Columbia has recorded a total of 2,392 COVID-19 cases with 15 new cases reported Thursday.

In all, 135 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

Of those who have tested positive, 1,885 people have recovered.

At her Thursday briefing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 detected in B.C. Three more people have died.

Fifty-eight people are in hospital with the virus, 12 in intensive care.

Fifty-eight people are in hospital with the virus, 12 in intensive care.

There have been 2,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. to date. So far, 135 people have died and 1,885 people have recovered.

There will be no update from Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix on Friday, before the long weekend. Instead, a statement with updated numbers is expected at 3 p.m. PT.

Important reminders:

Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.

The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 11:30 p.m. PT Thursday, provinces and territories reported a total of 73,401 cases. A CBC News tally of coronavirus-related deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 5,576.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319).

What can I do to protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca