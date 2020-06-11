What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for June 11, 2020

THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT

Wednesday marked five days in a row with no COVID-19-related deaths.

167 people have died of the novel coronavirus to date.

There have been 2,680 confirmed cases in B.C.

185 cases are still active.

12 people are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

2,328 people have recovered from their illness.

Two community clusters of COVID-19 have now been linked to large family groups in B.C., news that officials say should serve as a reminder that the virus is still spreading.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"This is why fewer faces and bigger spaces needs to continue to be our guidepost for how we move forward."

Henry and Dix also announced a new outbreak in long-term care at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver, bringing the number of active outbreaks associated with care homes up to five.

To date, B.C. has confirmed 2,680 cases of COVID-19, of which 185 are still active. Twelve people were in the hospital with the virus on Wednesday afternoon, including four in intensive care.

On a more positive note, the province has now marked five straight days without a death from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 167 people have died from the novel coronavirus in B.C.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Important reminders:

Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.

The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

Story continues

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 9 p.m. PT on Wednesday, there were 97,125 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,020.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319).

What can I do to protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca