What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on May 8, 2020

B.C.'s Friday COVID-19 numbers will be updated in a statement released at 3 p.m. PT.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will deliver her next briefing on Saturday at noon.

At 9:15 a.m. PT Friday, Finance Minister Carole James will hold a press conference on employment numbers in the province.

On Thursday B.C. detected 33 more cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

Resuming elective surgeries in B.C. — and catching up on the backlog — could take two years and cost $250 million, officials said.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the city is taking a go-slow approach to reopening services and facilities that were closed as a result of COVID-19, providing no reopening dates in a news conference Thursday.

Meanwhile, B.C. is preparing to gradually reopen the province, but Henry is cautioning against abandoning physical distancing and other measures that have helped flatten the curve so far.

The premier has said the provincial restart will happen in phases, spaced out in two- to four-week time periods. It will begin with allowing small gatherings, like backyard barbecues, as long as those participating aren't sick or showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Absent from the announcement was an official reopening date and an exhaustive list of hard-and-fast rules for what British Columbians can and cannot do under the new guidelines. The onus has been left on the public to collectively make choices that will limit regular interactions to below 60 per cent of normal and prevent a resurgence of the virus.

British Columbians could be dining out at restaurants starting June 1, but reduced capacity and physical barriers mean it'll be a different experience than what we're used to.

The province said it could take up to two years and at least $250 million in extra funding to address the extensive backlog of elective surgeries postponed in B.C. since the peak of the pandemic.

The federal government announced on Thursday a $4-billion program to top up the wages of essential workers. Provincial governments will contribute $1 billion of the funds and will be in charge of determining which workers receive the help.

READ MORE: How B.C. plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions

At a briefing Thursday afternoon, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said he plans to poll residents and meet with leaders of various industries in the city to determine how to reopen community facilities.

Libraries, non-essential community centres, playgrounds and outdoor recreation facilities like tennis courts have been shut down for more than six weeks in Vancouver and similar closures have taken place across B.C. communities.

Some Vancouver gym owners say they're in no rush to reopen fitness studios and are looking at measures to minimize risk, including reducing class sizes and increasing cleaning.

Important reminders:

Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.

The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 10 p.m. PT Thursday, Canada had 64,922 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial figures, regional health data and CBC's reporting listed 4,524 deaths in Canada, with another two abroad.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319).

What can I do to protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca