What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on April 27, 2020

Next update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix is 3 p.m. PT.

On Sunday, British Columbia's seniors advocate said she and Henry are looking "safely" opening up care homes to some form of visits from family members.

She also announced an additional $500,000 to help seniors and the caregivers who support them.

On Saturday, the province confirmed a spike of 95 new cases of COVID-19.

There have been two new deaths for a total of 100 in B.C.

Forty of the new cases are linked to the federally-run Mission Institution.

There were 16 new cases at Superior Poultry, a processing plant in Coquitlam and 11 new cases linked to an outbreak at a work site in Kearl Lake, Alta.

A federal prison and two chicken processing plants are at the centre of a spike in new COVID-19 cases in B.C., despite a relatively stable number of new cases in the past two weeks.

The number of patients in hospital remained steady at 96, with 41 people in critical care. The province has confirmed 1,948 cases, of which 1,137 have fully recovered.

Henry announced two new deaths on Saturday, one of which is the first recorded fatality linked to a First Nations community in the province. Henry described the death of a First Nations elder as a tragedy.

To date, 100 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

There are active outbreaks at 20 long-term care homes. Dr. Henry said on Saturday that an outbreak had ended at one facility.

On Sunday, seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie said she and Henry are looking at "safely" opening up care homes to some form of visits from family members.

She also announced $500,000 in funding will go to the Family Caregivers of British Columbia, a non-profit that supports seniors and caregivers. The funding will expand the help line and expand the organization's virtual tool kit.

Mackenzie says there are hundreds of thousands of people in the province who provide support for seniors so they can remain at home, including at least 30,000 people who provide more intense care like bathing and feeding.

Many of the measures put in place to combat COVID-19 have inadvertently impeded many improvements made for seniors in the province, she said.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca