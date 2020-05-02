What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on May 2, 2020

THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at noon PT.

A total of 2,145 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C. as of Friday afternoon.

112 people have died.

79 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including 24 in intensive care.

1,357 people have recovered.

B.C. has seen a steady decline in the hospitalization rates for COVID-19 over the last month, and the number of patients in intensive care is now just one-third of what it was at the peak of the crisis.

As of Friday, there were 24 COVID-19 patients in the province's intensive care units, down from a high of 72 on April 6. The overall number of people being treated in hospital is now 79, down from a high of 149 on Apr. 4.

Active outbreaks are underway at 21 long-term care homes and three hospital acute-care units, along with four poultry processing plants, and Mission Institution, a federal prison.

Active outbreaks are underway at 21 long-term care homes and three hospital acute-care units, along with four poultry processing plants, and Mission Institution, a federal prison.

Nonetheless, provincial officials say they're pleased with B.C.'s success at flattening the curve of infection. Premier John Horgan has promised to release details next week on plans to gradually lift restrictions on daily life and business.

Important reminders:

Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.

The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Friday at 7 p.m. PT, Canada had 55,061 confirmed COVID-19 cases. A CBC News tally of coronavirus-related deaths, which is based on provincial data, local public health information and CBC reporting, put the death toll at 3,507 in Canada, plus two deaths abroad.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319).

What can I do to protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca