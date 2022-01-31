What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in COVID-19 cases have already peaked in some countries.

Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia. Some early reports indicate that BA.2 may be even more infectious than the already extremely contagious BA.1, but there is no evidence so far that it is more likely to evade vaccine protection.

China punishes cold-chain managers for 'obstructing' COVID prevention

Investigations into China's cold-chain sector have led to several managers, officials and business owners being punished for failing to meet COVID prevention standards, the country's corruption watchdog said in a notice.

Several officials have been expelled from the Communist Party and could face further criminal punishment, according to a notice published by the CCDI late on Sunday. China has been an outlier in asserting that COVID can be transmitted via cold-chain imports such as frozen meat and fish, even though the World Health Organization has played down the risk.

Spotify says it will add content advisory to podcasts that discuss COVID

Spotify Technology SA will add a "content advisory" to any podcast episode that includes discussion about COVID, CEO Daniel Ek said, after coming under fire from rock and folk legends for giving voice to misinformation about COVID vaccines.

The advisory will direct listeners to a COVID hub that contains facts and information from medical and health experts, as well as links to trusted sources.

The move comes after singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell announced they are removing their music from Spotify in protest that the popular streaming service has allowed the airing of misinformation about COVID vaccines.

Australia reports fewer COVID deaths, infections as students return to schools

Australia reported its lowest daily COVID deaths in two weeks on Monday while cases continued to trend lower as authorities braced for staff shortages in schools due to likely outbreaks as thousands of students return after their summer break.

Masks are mandatory indoors for older children and millions of at-home antigen tests, still not readily available in many stores, are being rolled out to families free of cost, with children asked to undergo COVID tests twice a week.

About 40% of children aged 5-11 years have been administered their first vaccine dose, while around two-thirds of eligible Australians have received their boosters.

Intranasal booster uses virus spike to enhance immunity

Once the body has been "primed" by mRNA vaccines to recognise and attack the coronavirus, a booster containing purified versions of the virus' spike protein that could be given intranasally would have many advantages, researchers believe. Their "Prime and Spike" strategy employs a booster vaccine currently being tested in animals.

In mice with waning immunity after two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, the purified spike protein vaccine strongly boosted first- and second-line immune responses to the virus in the nose, lungs and blood and protected against lethal doses of the virus, researchers reported on Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. In mice whose immune systems had not been "primed" with the mRNA vaccine, the spike protein vaccine had no effect, however, because it takes advantage of the body's adaptive immunity, building on what the immune system has learned from the mRNA vaccine.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

