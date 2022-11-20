What you need to know about college football's Top 25 games for Week 12

USA TODAY
·8 min read

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 12 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

Briefly: Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and top-ranked Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally. The Bulldogs clinched the Eastern Division title last week and sought another perfect finish in league play. They succeeded but not without difficulty, settling for three Jack Podlesny field goals before McIntosh’s TD provided a needed cushion.

One highlight to watch: McIntosh scores the only touchdown of the game for Georgia.

No. 2 Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Briefly: Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half as Ohio State defeated Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan. It wasn't easy. The Buckeyes trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game. Ohio State forced a three-and-out, however, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time. Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left, and Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.

One highlight to watch: Hayden scores his third touchdown of the second half to provide Ohio State some cushion.

No. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Briefly: Jake Moody kicked a 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left as the Wolverines kept its perfect season alive ahead of next week's matchup with Ohio State. Blake Corum gained 108 yards and scored a touchdown for Michigan before leaving with an apparent knee injury in the first half.

One highlight to know: Chase Brown turns on the burners for a 37-yard scamper to give the Illini the lead and quiet the Michigan crowd.

No. 4 TCU 29, Baylor 28

Briefly: Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired for TCU as the Horned Frogs kept alive its national title dreams. Max Duggan threw for 327 yards and a touchdown, gaining 40 yards of the team's 46 yards on the final drive and the defense withstood Baylor having 501 yards of offense

One highlight to know: Watch as Kell drills the game-winning field goal.

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 6 Southern California at No. 16 UCLA

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

QB trends: North Carolina's Drake Maye rising fast in college football quarterback rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee, LSU among teams with path to top 4

Alabama-Birmingham at No. 7 LSU

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Briefly: Jace McClellan ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama, and Bryce Young added two touchdowns to Jermaine Burton as Alabama made quick work of FCS opponent Austin Peay.

One highlight to know: McClellan takes the handoff from the shotgun and takes it untouched for nine yards and the score.

No. 9 Clemson 40, Miami (Fla.) 10

Briefly: DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th in a row at home beating Miami (Fla.). The Tigers have won at least 10 games in 12 consecutive seasons and – for a half – had their most dominant showing on both sides of the ball. Clemson scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while Miami was stuffed by the Tigers defense..

One highlight to watch: Davis Allen opens the scoring with a touchdown catch.

No. 10 Utah at No. 13 Oregon

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Georgia Tech at No. 11 North Carolina

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 12 Penn State 55,Rutgers 10

Briefly: Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Penn State scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return. Freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Kobe King gave Penn State the lead for good with a 14-yard fumble return and Ji’Ayir Brown rumbled 70 yards with another fumble as the Nittany Lions blew it open in the second half.

One highlight to watch: Singleton breaks free to score for a touchdown on a kickoff retu

No. 14 Mississippi at Arkansas

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Colorado at No. 15 Washington

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 17 Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31

Briefly: Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a touchdown and No. 19 Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia. The Wildcats can clinch a title game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular season finale at home against Kansas.

One highlight to watch: Mason takes his theft to the end zone for a touchdown.

Navy 17, No. 18 Central Florida 14

Briefly: Bijan Nichols hit a 45-yard field goal with 8:22 left in the third quarter and Navy’s ball-controlled offense held on to beat the Knights to keep them from clinching a berth in the American Athletic title game for at least one week. Daba Fobana ran for 114 yards as Navy gained all of its 248 total yards on the ground, while keeping the ball for 39 minutes.

One highlight to know: Navy's John Marshall forces the fumble and Colin Ramos pounces on the ball for the recovery, leading to the game-winning field goal minutes later.

No. 19 Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

Briefly: Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College. Logan Diggs had 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Notre Dame extended its regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams to 28 games.

One highlight to watch: Morrison goes high in the end zone to make one of his three interceptions.

No. 20 Florida State 49, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

Briefly: Jordan Travis had three total touchdowns in limited work and the Seminoles relied mostly on its run game to blast Louisiana-Lafayette in the first-ever meeting between the schools. FSU won its eight game in a season for the first time since 2016.

One highlight to know: Travis outruns the defense on a short run as the Seminoles increase their lead.

No. 21 Cincinnati 23, Temple 3

Briefly: Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and Cincinnati beat Temple to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati can guarantee a berth in its fourth consecutive conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane.

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Louisville 25, No. 25 North Carolina State 10

Briefly: Jawhar Jordan ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and also added a score on a kickoff retutn to help Louisville to its fifth win in six games. Playing without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, the Cardinals relied on a strong defense that limited North Carolina State to 291 yards and then pulled away by scoring the final 12 points in the fourth quarter.

One highlight to watch: Jawhar Jordan goes 98 yards for a kickoff return touchdown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores: Top 25 results, highlights for Week 12

Latest Stories

  • KC grocery stores offer inflation discounts on Thanksgiving food: How prices stack up

    With the cost of food up around 15%, traditional Thanksgiving meals cost more than they have the past few years. Some area stores are dropping prices for the holiday.

  • Giant Harry Souttar measures up for Socceroos

    The tall defender has recovered from serious injury to offer the Socceroos a huge point of difference in Qatar

  • Cloudy, cool, and breezy for Sunday

    Cloudy, cool, and breezy for Sunday

  • ‘Bardo’ Director Alejandro González Iñárritu, Stars & Crew Discuss “Reconnecting” And “Nature Of Being An Immigrant” – Contenders L.A.

    Bardo, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, documents one man’s cultural rediscovery as he leaves Los Angeles and returns to Mexico. After receiving a prestigious award for his work in journalism and documentary filmmaking, Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho) suddenly is compelled to re-examine his Mexican roots. Upon arrival, he contends with embarrassing memories from the past […]

  • Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A truck pulling a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed Saturday, striking and killing a girl participating in the event, news outlets reported. The driver who lost control of the vehicle and struck the child was arrested and charged with reckless driving and other offenses, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release. Police identified the driver as Landen Christopher Glass, 20. Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parad

  • Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs college football

    The Kentucky Wildcats welcome the unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to Kroger Field for a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

  • 8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

    There are so many frozen treats and temptations, and so little time you're willing to stand sans sweater in that freezer section of the grocery store. If you're not carefully weighing the options of...

  • Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles split after almost 2 years

    The "Don't Worry Darling" director and her leading man were first photographed together in January 2021.

  • Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly break up

    Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly break up

  • Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the moment, only Murray is moving in the right direction while his old team is spinning its incredibly expensive wheels. Murray turned aside 34 shots, including several key stops to fend off a Pittsburgh surge to help the Toro

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,