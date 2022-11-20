What you need to know about college football's Top 25 games for Week 12

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 12 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

Briefly: Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and top-ranked Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally. The Bulldogs clinched the Eastern Division title last week and sought another perfect finish in league play. They succeeded but not without difficulty, settling for three Jack Podlesny field goals before McIntosh’s TD provided a needed cushion.

One highlight to watch: McIntosh scores the only touchdown of the game for Georgia.

Kenny McIntosh walks in for the game's first touchdown 🏈



The No. 1 team in the country extends its lead vs. Kentucky.pic.twitter.com/JeDRVYInOo — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 19, 2022

Briefly: Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half as Ohio State defeated Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan. It wasn't easy. The Buckeyes trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game. Ohio State forced a three-and-out, however, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time. Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left, and Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.

One highlight to watch: Hayden scores his third touchdown of the second half to provide Ohio State some cushion.

Dallan Hayden scores his 3rd touchdown of the second half for @OhioStateFB!🔥pic.twitter.com/poj9ssMR4o — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) November 19, 2022

Briefly: Jake Moody kicked a 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left as the Wolverines kept its perfect season alive ahead of next week's matchup with Ohio State. Blake Corum gained 108 yards and scored a touchdown for Michigan before leaving with an apparent knee injury in the first half.

Story continues

One highlight to know: Chase Brown turns on the burners for a 37-yard scamper to give the Illini the lead and quiet the Michigan crowd.

ILLINOIS TAKES THE LEAD IN THE BIG HOUSE 😳 pic.twitter.com/ke0sJ7eKAx — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2022

Briefly: Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired for TCU as the Horned Frogs kept alive its national title dreams. Max Duggan threw for 327 yards and a touchdown, gaining 40 yards of the team's 46 yards on the final drive and the defense withstood Baylor having 501 yards of offense

One highlight to know: Watch as Kell drills the game-winning field goal.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

QB trends: North Carolina's Drake Maye rising fast in college football quarterback rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee, LSU among teams with path to top 4

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Briefly: Jace McClellan ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama, and Bryce Young added two touchdowns to Jermaine Burton as Alabama made quick work of FCS opponent Austin Peay.

One highlight to know: McClellan takes the handoff from the shotgun and takes it untouched for nine yards and the score.

Briefly: DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th in a row at home beating Miami (Fla.). The Tigers have won at least 10 games in 12 consecutive seasons and – for a half – had their most dominant showing on both sides of the ball. Clemson scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while Miami was stuffed by the Tigers defense..

One highlight to watch: Davis Allen opens the scoring with a touchdown catch.

DJ Uiagalelei strike to Davis Allen for the 7 yard TD! #Clemson pic.twitter.com/cLidaAHZGJ — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 19, 2022

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Briefly: Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Penn State scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return. Freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Kobe King gave Penn State the lead for good with a 14-yard fumble return and Ji’Ayir Brown rumbled 70 yards with another fumble as the Nittany Lions blew it open in the second half.

One highlight to watch: Singleton breaks free to score for a touchdown on a kickoff retu

Nick Singleton ALL THE WAY 🏠



The 5⭐️ true freshman RB takes the kickoff back 100 yards to give Penn State the lead 🌬️pic.twitter.com/2M58HbKgqU — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 19, 2022

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Briefly: Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a touchdown and No. 19 Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia. The Wildcats can clinch a title game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular season finale at home against Kansas.

One highlight to watch: Mason takes his theft to the end zone for a touchdown.

It only took three minutes for Kansas State to take a 14-0 lead over West Virginia thanks to a Cincere Mason pick six 🔥pic.twitter.com/Ol0q0QQd55 — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 19, 2022

Briefly: Bijan Nichols hit a 45-yard field goal with 8:22 left in the third quarter and Navy’s ball-controlled offense held on to beat the Knights to keep them from clinching a berth in the American Athletic title game for at least one week. Daba Fobana ran for 114 yards as Navy gained all of its 248 total yards on the ground, while keeping the ball for 39 minutes.

One highlight to know: Navy's John Marshall forces the fumble and Colin Ramos pounces on the ball for the recovery, leading to the game-winning field goal minutes later.

John Marshall with the forced fumble and Colin Ramos on the recovery and a huge turnover for Navy!#AmericanFB x @NavyFB pic.twitter.com/dy2dkPE3hc — American Football (@American_FB) November 19, 2022

Briefly: Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College. Logan Diggs had 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Notre Dame extended its regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams to 28 games.

One highlight to watch: Morrison goes high in the end zone to make one of his three interceptions.

Have a half, Benjamin Morrison!



He skies for his SECOND INT of the game.



📺 @NBC and @Peacockpic.twitter.com/gGqBU5xpaG — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 19, 2022

Briefly: Jordan Travis had three total touchdowns in limited work and the Seminoles relied mostly on its run game to blast Louisiana-Lafayette in the first-ever meeting between the schools. FSU won its eight game in a season for the first time since 2016.

One highlight to know: Travis outruns the defense on a short run as the Seminoles increase their lead.

Jordan Travis finds the endzone! Seminoles lead 14-0.@FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/ZI2eWETCO7 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) November 19, 2022

Briefly: Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and Cincinnati beat Temple to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati can guarantee a berth in its fourth consecutive conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Briefly: Jawhar Jordan ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and also added a score on a kickoff retutn to help Louisville to its fifth win in six games. Playing without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, the Cardinals relied on a strong defense that limited North Carolina State to 291 yards and then pulled away by scoring the final 12 points in the fourth quarter.

One highlight to watch: Jawhar Jordan goes 98 yards for a kickoff return touchdown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores: Top 25 results, highlights for Week 12