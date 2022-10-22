What you need to know about college football's Top 25 games for Week 8

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 8 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

No. 2 Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Briefly: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns and the defense sacked Iowa’s quarterbacks five times, forced six turnovers and held the Hawkeyes to offense to 158 yards.

One highlight to know: Nice hurdle by Ohio State tight end Cade Stover.

Briefly: Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker threw for 276 yards and three touchdown leading the Volunteers to victory over an overmatched Tennessee-Martin from the Championship Subdivision. The Volunteers had 696 yards of total offense

One highlight to know: Prentice Fant works the trickeration to perfection on a 66-yard pass to Jalin Hyatt for the touchdown.

Briefly: It's wasn't pretty but Clemson earned its 38th consecutive home victory with a comeback defeat of Syracuse. The Tigers trailed 21-10 in the third quarter and replaced quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei with freshman Cade Klubnik. They responded with two touchdown drives including the go-ahead carry by Will Shipley, who finished with 172 yards and two scores. R.J. Mickens intercepted Garrett Schrader in the final minute to secure the victory.

One highlight to watch: Shipley breaks free for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Good vision/patience by Will Shipley to find daylight and take it the distance! He’s rebounded well after the fumble.



pic.twitter.com/8U5sFE7HBP — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) October 22, 2022

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Crimson Tide ranks dead last among FBS teams with 66 accepted penalties through seven games. Alabama is third from the bottom with 9.43 penalties per game. If the Crimson Tide is going to run the table and have a shot at the College Football Playoff, it needs to start by cleaning up penalties. The defensive backfield especially can’t afford to let the loss to Tennessee bleed into another game, especially against quarterback Will Rogers and the Air Raid offense. The matchup provides a prime opportunity for the Crimson Tide to show the bad performance was a one-off, not a trend. — Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News

Briefly: 3:30 p.m.

One highlight to watch: Daniels runs for his third touchdown of the game to lock up the win.

5 TOTAL TDS FOR JAYDEN DANIELS 😤



QB1 was putting on a SHOW in LSU’s upset over No. 7 Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/1ilIe1vXJB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2022

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: FS1

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez is one of only two FBS quarterbacks with a minimum of 100 passing attempts who has yet to throw an interception. And K-State is the only team that has not been picked off once. Having All-America running back Deuce Vaughn in the same backfield has helped deflect some of the attention from Martinez, which in turn has benefited both players. Vaughn is second in the Big 12 in rushing with 110.2 yards per game and Martinez is fifth at 91.0 with nine touchdowns. Martinez has completed 62.3% of his passes for 900 yards and four scores. — Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal

Briefly: Bo Nix threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon handed UCLA its first loss of the season. The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks have won six in a row since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.

One highlight to watch: Nix finds Troy Franklin open deep for a long touchdown in the first half.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Through the midway point of the season, there are no obvious signs of wearing down for Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson. He has proven to be durable and capable of handling the duties of a workhorse. He’s a physical runner, and that’s been handy as he’s often created something out of nothing. He’s shown an improved ability to make defenders miss. The Cowboys are searching for consistency rushing the football, particularly with blocking. But they also want to protect their starting running back without limiting his impact. — Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman

Briefly: Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Wake Forest past Boston College. The Demon Deacons looked crisp in their third consecutive victory. All of Hartman’s touchdown throws – including two to both Taylor Morin and Jahmal Banks – were to receivers already in the end zone. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards.

One highlight to watch: Hartman finds Jahmal Banks for his fifth touchdown pass of the game.

Jahmal Banks GROWN MAN TD catch! 😤



His 2nd on the day and the SIXTH total TD for Hartman! 🎩@WakeFB | #ACCFootball



📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/cCeFIRHFSq — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 22, 2022

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: A motivated, energized Penn State team, no matter its exact expertise at the moment, should be able to grind its way past a less-talented side with just as many issues. It may not look as sharp as many would hope or even expect. But delivering just enough at this moment will suffice for now, welcomingly so. If nothing other than they know how the alternative feels. — Frank Bodani, York Daily Record

Briefly: Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and Cincinnati broke up a game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to hold off SMU for its sixth consecutive win. Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 pulled the Mustangs within two, but Preston Stone’s 2-point conversion pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. was incomplete and the Bearcats earned their sixth consecutive win.

One highlight to watch: Charles McClellan breaks free for a 76-yard touchdown.

CINCINNATI!! CHARLES MCCLELLAND 76 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/Rtm3uY6x3N — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 22, 2022

Briefly: Tulane scored the game's first 35 points and cruised to is fifth consecutive victory and stayed unbeaten in American Athletic play. Tyjae Spears had 125 yards rushing and one touchdown.

