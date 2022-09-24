What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 4

USA TODAY Sports
·6 min read

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 4 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22

Briefly: Stetson Bennett led a balanced attack as the Bulldogs had 529 yards offense to win over a pesky Kent State squad.

One highlight to know: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers takes the end around and runs 75 yards for the score on the second play of the game.

Next up: Kent State plays host to Ohio. Georgia hits the road for an SEC matchup with Missouri.

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the Crimson Tide’s receptions leader with 14, so expect Bryce Young to try getting his wideouts more involved in this SEC opener.

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Buckeyes’ coach Ryan Day says he expects running back TreVeyon Henderson to be available, and he could certainly help as OSU takes on the stiff Badgers’ defense to kick off Big Ten play.

MAKE YOUR PICKS: Check out our top 25 picks and predictions for Week 4

RANK EM: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud moves to the front of this week's college football quarterback rankings

No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Briefly: Blake Corum followed up his five-touchdown effort last week with two more touchdowns and 243 yards rushing, including a 47 yard run late in the fourth to put the Terrapins away

One highlight to know: Corum hits paydirt on fourth-and-1 as he is all alone on this 33-yard run to give Michigan the lead.

Next up: Maryland welcomes Michigan State. Michigan travels to Iowa.

No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 16 Wake Forest 45

Briefly: DJ Uiagalelei threw a 21-yard pass to Davis Allen in the second overtime leading Clemson to its 10th consecutive victory. Uiagalelei threw for five touchdowns and Sam Hartman had six as the teams combined for 1,006 total yards.

One highlight to know: Hartman throws an absolute dime to Donavon Greene for a 25-yard scoring strike to give the Demon Deacons the lead

Next up: Clemson return home for a matchup with North Carolina State. Wake Forest travels to Florida State.

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Sooners kick off conference competition against a K-State team that some had pegged as a Big 12 sleeper. The Wildcats still might be, but they’ll need to improve on last week’s subpar performance in an upset loss to Tulane

No. 7 Southern California at Oregon State

Kickoff: 9:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: It might be hard to find, but this battle of Pac-12 unbeatens should be worth a look. The Trojans’ high-octane attack is averaging 50.7 points, but the Beavers and quarterback Chance Nolan are putting up 45.7 themselves.

Northern Illinois at No. 9 Kentucky

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Huskies once again take on an SEC opponent after nearly upending Vanderbilt a week ago. With Ole Miss on deck, the Wildcats won’t want to let NIU hang around for too long.

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Texas A&M

Kickoff: 7 p.m. in Arlington, Tex.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: There’s little danger of the Razorbacks coming out flat again given the magnitude of this SEC West contest. The defense did the job for the Aggies against Miami but the offense is still looking for answers with Max Johnson now at the controls.

Connecticut at No. 11 North Carolina State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Wolfpack Sports Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Wolfpack and veteran quarterback Devin Leary get in a final tune-up before embarking on their ACC quest at Clemson next week.

No. 22 Florida at No. 12 Tennessee

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Tennessee looks to reverse a whole lot of recent history and all but eliminate its archrival from the SEC race in the process. Florida has won 16 of the last 17 encounters with the Volunteers, but Gators’ quarterback Anthony Richardson has yet to throw a TD pass in 2022 while the Vols’ Hendon Hooker has not been intercepted this season.

Tulsa at No. 13 Mississippi

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Unlike the Rebels’ teams of recent vintage under coach Lane Kiffin, this year’s offense relies more on the ground game with both running back Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart averaging better than five yards per rushing attempt. Tulsa, led by quarterback Davis Brin, is also capable of putting up a big score.

No. 14 Utah at Arizona State

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Utes begin their Pac-12 title defense in Tempe, where the struggling Sun Devils will be under the direction of interim coach Shaun Aguano following the dismissal of Herm Edwards.

No. 15 Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14

Briefly: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had four total touchdowns and Kaytron Allen added 110 rushing yards leading the Nittany Lions over Central Michigan, in the school's second meeting all-time.

One highlight to know: Penn State recovers the muffled punt and it sets them up with excellent field position.

Next up: Penn State vs. Northwestern, Central Michigan at Toledo

No. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24

Briefly: Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns leading the Bears tovictory in their Big 12 opener.

One highlight to know: The Bears break out the trickery and Shapen finds a wide open Gavin Holmes for a 38-yard score.

Next up: Baylor plays host to Oklahoma State, Iowa State travels to Kansas.

No. 18 Oregon at Washington State

No. 19 Texas at Texas Tech

Minnesota at No. 21 Michigan State

Wyoming at No. 23 Brigham Young

Stanford at No. 24 Washington

Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (Fla.)

— Eddie Timanus contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores: Top 25 schedule, results, TV info for Week 4

