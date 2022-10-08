What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 6

USA TODAY Sports
·10 min read

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 6 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The starting quarterbacks for Alabama football and Texas A&M each suffered injuries in Week 5. Bryce Young (shoulder) will be game-time decision, Nick Saban said on his radio show on Thursday. Multiple outlets reported Thursday that Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand and that he is not expected to play against the Crimson Tide. Instead of Young, it could be Jalen Milroe. Instead of Johnson, it could be Haynes King. — Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News

Make your read: Inside Jimbo Fisher's scorched-earth May news conference that rocked college football.

No. 2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Briefly: Georgia ran for 292 yards and its defense held Auburn without a touchdown until the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs cruised to win the renewal of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Georgia has not lost to the Tigers at home since 2005.

One highlight to know: Stetson Bennett races through the middle of the Auburn defense for a touchdown.

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Briefly: C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns, equaling a school record he also reached against Michigan State last season, and Ohio State easily improved to 6-0 after winning on the road for the first time this season Stroud finished with 361 yards passing and Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. each surpassed 100 yards receiving with Harrison also having three touchdown catches.

One highlight to know: Julian Fleming scores on a 51-yard pass from Stroud.

No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Briefly: J.J McCarthy continued his steady play throwing for a career-high 304 yards and three touchdowns and Blake Corum ran for 122 more as the Wolverines pulled away late to dispatch the Hoosiers.

One highlight to know: Corum evades four Indiana defenders on his way to a 50-yard run.

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Despite the absence of several key defensive linemen, Clemson leads the ACC and ranks second nationally in run defense, which doesn’t bode well for Boston College. The Tigers are holding opponents to 69.6 yards per game on the ground while the Eagles are last in the ACC and 129th nationally in rushing offense at 77.8. Still, Dabo Swinney is wary of the Eagles’ running backs, including freshman Alex Broome, who had 83 yards on just nine carries in a win against Louisville last week, including a 40-yard touchdown run. — Scott Keepfer, Greenville News

Make your read: How Clemson football tight ends became so important in better offense.

Washington State at No. 6 Southern California

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: After two so-so weeks against Fresno State and Oregon State, Williams had a season-high 348 yards as the No. 6 Trojans topped Arizona State. He should put up yards in bunches this weekend against Washington State, which ranks 95th nationally in yards allowed per attempt and 116th in yards given up per game. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

No. 7 Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31

Briefly: Oklahoma State trailed by eight late in the third quarter before scoring the final 18 points of the game to stay atop the Big 12 standings. Texas Tech outgained the Cowboys 520-434 but were frustrated in the second half as the Oklahoma State defense forced fourth-down stops to stall drives that could have put the Red Raiders ahead.

One highlight to know: Dominic Richardson clinches the victory with a 7-yard touchdown run.

No. 8 Tennessee 40, LSU 13

Briefly: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker had 302 total yards and two touchdowns and Jabari Small rushed for 121 yards and two scores as the Volunteers routed LSU in Baton Rouge.

One highlight to know: Hooker connects on a 45-yard strike to Jalin Hyatt.

No. 9 Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28

Briefly: Jaxson Dart threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi to a come-from-behind victory at Vanderbilt. The Rebels started slowly after their defeat of Kentucky and trailed at half before four consecutive touchdowns in the second half, two on Dart passes, put them ahead comfortably.

One highlight to know: Zach Evans goes 24 yards to put Ole Miss ahead in the third quarter.

No. 19 UCLA 42, Utah 32

Briefly: UCLA established itself as one of the Pac-12 title contenders after easily getting past last year's conference champions. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had four touchdowns passing and Zach Charbonnet added 198 yards rushing and a score as the Bruins impressively stayed unbeaten.

One highlight to watch: Thompson-Robinson hits for a 70-yard touchdown to Logan Loya puts UCLA ahead 10 in the fourth quarter.

No. 12 Oregon at Arizona

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: No team in the Pac-12 — and only a handful nationally — has been as prolific running the ball this season as the Ducks. They rank first in the conference and 10th in the FBS with 228.8 rushing yards per game, and are first in the conference and eighth in the FBS with an average of 5.96 yards per carry. Two weeks ago, Arizona allowed 354 yards and four touchdowns rushing on 38 carries in a loss to California, which averaged 9.3 yards per carry. — Chris Hansen, Register-Guard

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: South Carolina is scoring 35.6 points per game, a number buoyed in part by the play of quarterback Spencer Rattler, a transfer from Oklahoma. Mark Stoops has been watching Rattler since his Oklahoma days and said the 6-foot-1, 200-pound QB “has a very talented arm and can make all the throws.” But consistency has eluded him throughout his career. Keeping him in check is key for a UK defense that’s tied for third in the FBS in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (two) and ranks 17th in passing yardage surrendered (173.6 yards per game). — Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal

Florida State at No. 14 North Carolina State

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Wolfpack offense has had issues converting on third downs this season, moving the chains only 45% (32-71) of the time. Look for the Pack to try to establish a run game with junior Jordan Houston and sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. The two were held to a combined 12 carries for 42 yards in the loss to Clemson. — David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer

Army at No. 15 Wake Forest

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Since missing the season opener, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions as the No. 15 Demon Deacons attempt to continue their rebound from the overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson and capture a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls. He's been even better against Power Five competition: Hartman has thrown 12 scores with no picks against Vanderbilt, Clemson and Florida State. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

No. 16 Brigham Young vs. Notre Dame

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Notre Dame's biggest defensive advantage may be BYU's health. Puka Nacua, the Cougars' top-rate wideout per Pro Football Focus, has only played two games for BYU this season for a total of 30 snaps, 19 of which were as the outside receiver. As a whole, BYU's passing and run blocking units have been strong throughout the season. If there is a weak link Notre Dame could target, it would be the strong side of the field. — Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune

No. 18 TCU 38, No. 17 Kansas 31

Briefly: TCU quarterback Max Duggan found Quentin Johnston for a 24-yard touchdowns with 1:37 left and handed a resurgent Kansas squad its first loss this season. Johnston finished with 14 catches for 206 yards.

One highlight to know: Johnston makes the game-winning catch in the back of the end zone.

No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Kansas State comes in with some momentum after winning its first two league games at Oklahoma and last week at home against Texas Tech. Iowa State swept its three nonconference games, including a big 10-7 victory over in-state rival Iowa, but is coming off narrow Big 12 losses at home to Baylor (31-24) and on the road at Kansas (14-11). — Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal

No. 23 Mississippi State 40, No. 25 Arkansas 17

Briefly: Will Rogers set the conference career completion record while throwing for 395 yards, as Mississippi State sent the Razorbacks to its third straight defeat.

One highlight to know: Rogers has all day to throw and finds Austin Williams for the score as Mississippi State increases their lead on Arkansas.

No. 24 Washington at Arizona State

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Can Arizona State contain Washington’s passing attack? The Huskies addressed a deficiency at quarterback through the transfer portal by bringing in Indiana's Michael Penix Jr., the nation's leading passer with 1,733 yards (125-for-191), 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Arizona State's secondary dealt with injuries early in the season, but that group looks to be more solidified now. Sixth-year senior Timarcus Davis is one player Arizona State had been counting on, but he has struggled and was pulled from last week's game briefly after drawing a personal foul. — Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores: Top 25 schedule, stats, TV info for Week 6

