What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 3

USA TODAY Sports
·7 min read

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 3 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

Louisiana-Monroe at No. 1 Alabama

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Alabama's 20-19 win against Texas showed that quarterback Bryce Young may be the most impactful player in the country.

Make your read: Nick Saban sends message to Alabama players in mini-rant ahead of Louisiana-Monroe game.

No. 2 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

Briefly: Stetson Bennett threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, both to Brock Bowers as the defending national champion made another statement in a rout of the Gamecocks.

One highlight to know: Bowers, who also scored a rushing touchdown, had this 78-yard pass from Bennett.

Next up: Georgia returns home for a matchup with Kent State; South Carolina hosts Charlotte.

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: That sluggish start against Notre Dame was followed by a typical C.J. Stroud performance in Week 2. He averaged 14.6 yards per attempt and had four touchdowns, marking the sixth game in his starting career that Stroud has averaged at least 12.3 yards per throw with four or more touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech at No. 4 Clemson

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Make your reads: What to watch for in this matchup? LaTech’s Air Raid offense, if the Tigers’ top trio can go, receiver Adam Randall’s return and how Clemson’s offense progresses.

No. 5 Michigan 59, Connecticut 0

Briefly: Blake Corum rushed five touchdowns and J.J. McCarthy had an efficient game, completing 15 of 18 passes for 214 in the Wolverines win over an outmatched UConn squad.

One highlight to know: A.J. Henning weaves through the porous UConn punt coverage team to take it 61 yards for a touchdown.

Next up: Michigan vs. Maryland; UConn at North Carolina State

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Briefly: Oklahoma scored 49 straight points after Nebraska took their first possession for a score, spoiling interim coach Mickey Joseph's debut. Oklahoma had 580 yards of total offense.

One highlight to know: Tight end Brayden Willis throws a TD to a wide open Marcus Major for an Oklahoma touchdown.

Next up: Nebraska vs. Indiana on Oct. 1; Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 NOW

Make your reads: It seems like this is a good time to watch which true freshman might make an impact in this matchup.

Fresno State at No. 8 Southern California

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Southern California's offense is averaging 8.6 yards per play, good for second in the Bowl Subdivision, and already rolling behind transfer quarterback Caleb Williams.

No. 9 Michigan State at Washington

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Spartans face the last and likely toughest of their non-league tests before jumping into Big Ten play, while the Huskies seek a breakthrough performance under first-year head man Kalen DeBoer.

No. 10 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

Briefly: Will Levis had 377 yards passing and three total touchdowns for the Wildcats, who showed no letdown after their victory last week against Florida.

One highlight to know: Carrington Valentine does his own tip-drill for the interception in the end zone.

Next up: Kentucky gets a visit from Northern Illinois; Youngstown State hits the road for a trip to North Dakota State on Oct. 1.

Missouri State at No. 11 Arkansas

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+

What to know: Arkansas' KJ Jefferson has been effective as a passer and runner as the Razorbacks have posted two quality wins.

Texas Tech at No. 12 North Carolina State

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Red Raiders needed a few breaks to escape Houston in overtime last week, but QB Donovan Smith made the needed plays. The Wolfpack offense has yet to get all cylinders firing in 2022, but QB Devin Leary and WR Thayer Thomas are still capable of striking at any time.

No. 13 Miami (Fla.) at No. 22 Texas A&M

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Aggies, with a nasty SEC slate looming, are desperately looking to avoid a second successive loss. For the Hurricanes, it’s still a chance to pick up a resume-boosting triumph before embarking on their ACC journey. Keep your eye on A&M RB Devon Achane.

No. 14 Brigham Young at No. 24 Oregon

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Cougars take on Oregon in another key matchup against a Top 25 opponent. Quarterback Jaren Hall's been quite good in games against the Power Five, with 14 touchdowns against four interceptions in eight such matchups since the start of last season.

San Diego State at No. 15 Utah

Kickoff: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Make your reads: Why didn't San Diego State do more amid rape allegations against Matt Araiza, others?

Akron at No. 16 Tennessee

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: With his team breaking into this week's Top 25, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker may eventually put up numbers that are too good to ignore.

No. 17 Mississippi at Georgia Tech

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Make your reads: Inside man: How Ole Miss football DE Jared Ivey is preparing for reunion vs. Georgia Tech.

Liberty at No. 18 Wake Forest

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: With quarterback Sam Hartman back under center, Wake should be seen as one of the top teams in the ACC and a very strong contender for a division championship and New Year's Six berth.

No. 19 Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Briefly: Richard Reese rushed for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Bears closed out their non-conference slate with dominant defeat of Texas State.

One highlight to know: Quarterback Blake Shapen fools everyone on the read option and scoots for a 35-yard touchdown run.

Next up: Baylor starts Big 12 conference play on the road at Iowa State; Texas State hosts Houston Baptist.

Texas-San Antonio at No. 20 Texas

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Longhorn Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: They aren’t big on moral victories in Austin, but the Longhorns’ ability to hang with the No. 1 team with their backup quarterback having to go most of the way was encouraging at the very least. For the first time in his career, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has thrown for at least 300 yards and had three or more touchdowns in back-to-back games.

South Florida at No. 21 Florida

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Make your reads: Who will shine for Florida in this Week 3 matchup? Let’s dig in.

No. 23 Penn State at Auburn

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: This Penn State squad has already delivered a hard-fought win on the road at Purdue, with veteran QB Sean Clifford able to shake off a terrible interception with a game-winning drive. Auburn should be equally prepared after being pushed at home by San Jose State last week, but QB T.J. Finley has been unexceptional.

No. 25 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

— Paul Myerberg and Eddie Timanus contributed to this post

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores: Top 25 schedule, results, TV info for Week 3

