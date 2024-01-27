'We know we have to climb league quickly'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

It's quite simple for Jamie McGrath, his Aberdeen side have to start climbing the league - and quickly.

They are currently in seventh spot, albeit with a number of games in hand on the teams above them.

Hearts, who occupy third position, are a commanding 16 points above the Dons, who travel to Tynecastle on Saturday.

"It's only January, you have to remember that," McGrath said. "The boys did it last year, they went on a really good run at this time.

"Of course it would help [on Saturday] if we went and took three points and started climbing as quickly as possible, so that's what we'll aim to do.

"For whatever reason we haven’t got some results where we probably deserved better, but the belief is always in the dressing room.

"Win, lose or draw, we still maintain that belief, we have shown in games this season we can beat anyone."