What You Need to Know to Choose the Best Dog DNA Test for Your Pet

editor@purewow.com (PureWow)
·4 min read

Spending on pets is zooming upward and we're not just talking the essentials (like puppy supplies), aesthetics (such as a perfect dog bed) and last but certainly not least seasonal must-haves (duh, an absolute most fabulous Halloween costume). We want to really understand and care for our pups, and to do that, we're turning to home kits that analyze saliva to report on dog lineage, health and even personality. What's the best dog DNA test for your pet? Here's an overview.

What is a dog DNA test kit, anyway?

Basically, these kits include a cheek swab, a vial to place the swab in and an envelope to send the swab to the company's lab, where Bowser's spit is analyzed and compared with all the other dog DNA in the company's data bank. In much the same way as home human DNA tests do, some companies offer disease tests marker screenings, or notification if a close relative's DNA is also recorded. (No sign of any paternity lawsuits being filed as a result of dog DNA, but the industry's still young so give it a chance). Mostly, dog owners want their dog analyzed to see what breeds are in its bloodline. So for example you can find out that, although your rescue dog looks like she's all golden retriever, she's got some terrier in her background (which maybe explains her squirrel-chasing insanity).

What do veterinarians say about all this?

While a number of companies test for genetic predispositions for diseases, a selling point for pet owners concerned with early detection of their pet's illnesses, the lack of testing kit oversight has given pause to some veterinarian professionals. In 2018, the journal Nature published a story in which a Harvard bioethicist, veterinarian and medical doctor cautioned against the lack of validation and imprecise results or interpretation in results. They foresaw a world in which there would be a conflict of interest in which pet care companies could use genetic information about a pet to sell it goods and services that were indicated by the results of direct-to-consumer genetic testing. However, this cautionary call for regulation doesn't preclude using a DNA test kit for a fun look at your pet's ancestry.

RELATED: The 12 Best Dog Foods for Pups with Sensitive Stomachs

1. Embark Dog DNA Test Kit

Created in collaboration with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, this test draws on a database of more than 350 breeds and provides results in between two and four weeks. Additionally, it tests for more than 200 diseases including glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy and dilated cardiomyopathy. And in a fun (and teensy bit Big Brother-ish) added feature, Embark lets you find and connect with any other dogs who share your pet's DNA, as long as they used Embark to test also. It's doggie open adoption!

$199; $149 at Amazon

2. Wisdom Panel Premium, New and Improved Dog DNA Test for Comprehensive Health, Traits and Ancestry

This swab kit tests for more than 211 diseases and compares your dog's DNA with 97 percent of all the breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club. It's priced at the sweet spot of affordability and includes a number of foreign breeds in its database, so if you think your pet might have a strain of wolf, Brazilian terrier or Mexican street dog in his makeup, this is the test for you. The collection method on this kit involves two bristles, which you swab on your pet's cheek then fasten inside the collection box to let dry before sending to the lab.

$130 at Amazon

3. DNA My Dog Canine Breed Identification Test Kit

This testing outfit includes 87 dog breeds in its database and gives you the top four breeds in your dog's genetic makeup, not the detailed percentages of other kits. But at the price, and with a turnaround time under two weeks, this is a great low-investment option (and fun gift for yourself if you want to settle once and for all what the family rescue dog actually is).

$68 at Amazon

4. Orivet Mixed-Breed Identification & Life Plan Dog DNA Test Kit

A quick swab of your dog's cheek and Orivet compares the DNA against 350 dog breeds to give you a certificate that clearly lists breed percentages. You'll get results back in a month or less.

Buy It ($100; $70)

RELATED: Is Your Dog Getting Enough Sleep? You Might Be Surprised

PureWow may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from PureWow's editorial and sales departments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Spotify fully suspends services in Russia over country’s censorship laws

    The streaming giant said the legislation, which ‘criminalises certain types of news’ put its employees and listeners at risk.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko

  • How should Nick Nurse stagger Raptors' bench minutes?

    In an ideal world where the Toronto Raptors are completely healthy, how should Nick Nurse stagger bench minutes since Thad Young and Armoni Brooks are now in the mix for playing time? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b