Here’s what you need to know about the new Charlotte, Mecklenburg mask mandates

As of Wednesday, masks are once again required in public indoor spaces in Charlotte. And a countywide public health rule requiring masks will go into effect Aug. 29 at the earliest.

The renewed mask requirements comes as cases of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 surge in Mecklenburg and statewide.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoors. That’s because fully vaccinated people can still transmit the delta variant, CDC officials said.

Here’s what we know about both of the local mandates.

Mask mandate ordered for all of Mecklenburg as surge in COVID delta cases continues

What is the new mask mandate?

As of Wednesday, people in Charlotte and unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County must wear a mask in any “indoor public space,” according to a proclamation from Mayor Vi Lyles and County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap.

That mask requirement does not apply to Mecklenburg’s six towns.

But county commissioners approved a mask mandate for the full county Wednesday afternoon. That mandate requires anyone in the county — including people in Charlotte and Mecklenburg’s towns — to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

It also orders all businesses, establishments and public places to require masks on their premises indoors.

When do they go into effect?

The mask requirement for Charlotte and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The countywide mask mandate will take effect Aug. 29 at the earliest.

Why did Charlotte issue a separate mandate?

Charlotte issued a mandate as an interim measure while county commissioners voted on the countywide mandate.

How are mask mandates enforced?

Business owners can call 911 to seek Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police assistance if customers refuse to comply with the mask mandate and refuse to leave, according to the city.

Anyone violating the countywide public health rule could be convicted of a misdemeanor, according to the order.

Story continues

And the rule gives Public Health Director Gibbie Harris the power to issue an order of abatement, including shutting down a facility, at any time following a violation of the rule. The rule can be enforced by Harris, public health workers and law enforcement officers.

Who is exempt from the mask mandates?

Here’s who is exempt from the city’s mask mandate:

▪ Children under age 4

▪ People who have medical or behavioral health conditions.

▪ People who are actively eating or drinking.

▪ People who are communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired.

▪ People who are giving a speech or performance, as long as they can maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from their audience.

▪ People who need to temporarily remove their face coverings for work, based on local, state, federal or employment guidelines.

▪ People who need to operate equipment or vehicle, if the face covering is impeding their vision.

And here’s who is exempt from the countywide mandate, including anyone who:

▪ Should not wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing);

▪ Is under 5 years of age;

▪ Is actively eating or drinking;

▪ Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;

▪ Is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience;

▪ Is working at home or in a personal vehicle;

▪ Is temporarily removing their mask for identification purposes to secure government or medical services;

▪ Would be at risk from wearing a face covering at work, as determined by local, state or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;

▪ Has found that their mask is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle;

▪ Is a child whose parent, guardian, or responsible person has been unable to place the mask safely on the child’s face;

▪ Is alone in an enclosed space, such as a room, office or vehicle; or

▪ Is in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming.