  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buffalo Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza amid gang-rape allegations: What we know

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Araiza
    Matt Araiza
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Haack
    Matt Haack
    American football player (born 1994)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Beane
    American football executive

The Buffalo Bills are still dealing with the fallout of their handling of former punter Matt Araiza, who is alleged to have been involved in the gang-rape of a minor last year while he attended San Diego State University.

Buffalo selected Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft with the 180th overall pick. He won the starting punter job Aug. 22 when the team released veteran punter Matt Haack. Araiza was also set to serve as the holder during Buffalo's field goals and extra-point attempts.

Araiza, 22, was released Saturday after the alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court.

Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

MORE: Attorney for woman who accused Matt Araiza of rape blasts Bills and his representation

OPINION: If Bills really took rape allegations against Matt Araiza seriously, where was the urgency?

ARAIZA CUT: Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following rape accusation

Here's everything you need to know about the matter:

What are the accusations against Araiza?

A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court alleges Araiza sexually assaulted an inebriated 17-year-old high school senior outside of an off-campus party in October 2021 at the home where Araiza lived, before bringing her inside a room where she was allegedly assaulted by multiple men. According to the complaint, Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly gave the victim a drink she believes "not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances" despite her saying she was in high school.

Criminal charges have not been filed, pending an ongoing investigation that the San Diego police have turned over to the district attorney.

What was the Bills' initial response?

Thursday night, after the civil suit was filed, the Bills issued a statement, saying they "conducted a thorough examination" of the allegations after they had "recently" learned about them and would not be commenting further.

Buffalo then played its final preseason game Friday on the road against the Carolina Panthers, eventually losing the game, 21-0. As news of the lawsuit circulated, the Bills faced mounting pressure and held Araiza out of the game, despite his traveling with the team and arriving to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the matter and said he "didn’t feel like it was right" to play Araiza.

"It’s a matter of trying to find the truth at the end of the day," McDermott added. "That’s the goal is find the truth and do the right thing. That's what I keep coming back to in my mind and my heart: Find out the truth, to the best of my ability, and do the right thing."

Did the Bills contact the victim or her attorney?

According to the victim's attorney, Daniel Gilleon, Buffalo did not.

"They didn't do an investigation," Gilleon told USA TODAY Sports on Friday. "I mean, you can't investigate when you don't even ask the primary witness what happened.

"There's two people involved. You've got to talk to both people."

Did the Bills release Araiza?

Yes. The Bills made the announcement Saturday evening, two days after the civil suit was filed.

"The last 48 hours has been very difficult, for a lot of people. It's been very tough," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at a news conference Saturday. "We sympathize with this whole situation, all the parties involved. This young woman, what she went through. You really feel bad for that whole situation. Ultimately, this is a legal situation — we don't know all the facts. That's what makes it hard.

"But at this time, we just think it's the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on that, so we're going to part ways there."

When did the Bills know about the accusations?

Beane admitted Saturday night that the franchise became aware of the allegations against Araiza as early as July. Beane said he could not recall whether Buffalo first learned of the accusations when Gilleon, the victim's attorney, informed Buffalo's counsel in July, or if the team heard about it from Araiza himself. Beane did stress, however, that members of the Bills front office spoke to Araiza about the matter at around the time the victim's lawyer approached the franchise.

"We were trying not to rush to judgment," Beane said Saturday. "Obviously, Matt's version was different. You want to give everyone as much due process as you can. We're not a judge and jury."

In any case, the Bills at the very least became aware of the allegations a month before they released veteran punter Matt Haack on Aug. 22, officially handing over the job to Araiza.

What happened when the alleged victim's attorney reached the Bills in July?

On July 31, Gilleon emailed the Bills' general counsel, Kathryn D'Angelo, and said he represented the woman who accused Araiza of raping her as part of a gang-rape, according to a copy of the email obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Gilleon has said he spoke to D'Angelo by phone the next day.

"I had one conversation with (D'Angelo)," Gilleon said. "Extended conversation. She didn't ask too many questions. I just did a lot of the talking.

"She said she would get back to me and she never did. And then I followed up with an email to her saying, 'Hey, two weeks ago you told me you'd get back to me. You haven't.' And still no reply whatsoever."

What has been the reaction to Araiza's release?

Gilleon blasted the Bills over their handling of Araiza's employment with the team just hours after he had been released Saturday.

"The Buffalo Bills had no choice but to cut their young punter after so badly botching their response to our claim: they ignored us, as though what I warned them would happen could be avoided if they just kept their heads in the sand," Gilleon said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. "This is what enablers do."

FILE - San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (2) plays during an NCAA football game against Utah in Carson, Calif., Saturday Sept. 18, 2021.
FILE - San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (2) plays during an NCAA football game against Utah in Carson, Calif., Saturday Sept. 18, 2021.

"My client's life was forever scarred in October 2021, but she handled herself with grace and dignity. Not once did she express to me a desire to hurt her assaulters out of revenge or hatred. She never asked for a pound of flesh. Her only ask was the kind of justice that might save other young women from the hell she experienced."

Has Araiza said anything about the matter?

While he was still a member of the Bills and after he was held out of the exhibition game against the Panthers, Araiza released a statement Friday in which he denied wrongdoing.

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press," Araiza said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports by his agent, Joe Linta. "I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.''

Then, after he was released Saturday, Araiza released another statement, this one through his attorney, Kerry Armstrong.

"Matt is very disappointed that his career with the Bills ended not because he played poorly, but because of false allegations leveled against him by a young lady and her attorney," Armstrong wrote in the statement to USA TODAY Sports. "I hope he is back in the NFL soon. He deserves to be, as he is the hardest-working 22-year-old I know."

Contributing: Jarrett Bell, Cydney Henderson, Josh Peter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills release punter Matt Araiza amid accusation of rape involvement

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shia LaBeouf Says Honey Boy Depiction of His Dad as Abusive Was 'Nonsense': 'I Wronged Him'

    "My dad never hit me, never," Shia LaBeouf admitted as he opened up about the creative liberties he took in his supposedly autobiographical 2019 film Honey Boy

  • MATCHDAY: Forest faces unbeaten Spurs; Madrid is at Espanyol

    A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Big-spending Nottingham Forest faces another tough test on its return to the top-flight. It hosts undefeated Tottenham. Forest, which has made 16 signings and spent around $150 million this summer, has a win, draw and loss so far. David Moyes' West Ham plays at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. The Hammers sit on the bottom of the 20-team standings after losing their first three games to Manchester City, Forest and Brighton. Villa has

  • Roland Mesnier, pastry chef for five presidents, dies at 78

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Roland Mesnier, who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef, has died at age 78. His death was confirmed Saturday by the White House Historical Association, which said he died Friday following a short illness. One of the longest-serving White House chefs, Mesnier was hired in 1979 by first lady Rosalynn Carter and retired during the George W. Bush administration. Answering questions in an online “Ask the White Hou

  • Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from his Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records take

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio