What to know about 'Bluey' new episodes streaming soon on Disney+

10 new episodes of "Bluey" will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Jan. 12.

Ten never before seen episodes of "Bluey" are coming to Disney+ Jan. 12, the streaming service recently announced.

The beloved kid show danced around the top three streaming spots most months this year, remaining the most-watched kids show of 2023 across platforms, according to Nielsen's report.

Disney+ released its own report, echoing that "Bluey" is its most-viewed animated series of the year, with "the Simpsons" and the "Mickey Mouse Club" trailing close behind.

There's a theme to these new episodes, Disney+ said in its release. They are to showcase "joyful simplicity" in the everyday moments families have, showing how ordinary days can turn into "unique adventures" in which children can "learn and grow through play."

'Bluey' new episodes

New episodes of "Bluey" will premiere first on Disney+ and be released on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior later in the year.

Also in the works is a 28-minute "Bluey" special called, "The Sign," set to premiere later in the year on ABC in Australia and globally on Disney+. "The Sign" was written by the Bluey's original creator, Joe Brumm, and directed by Richard Jeffrey of Ludo Studios.

Here's what to know about the upcoming episodes according to Disney+.

“Cubby” – Bluey and Bingo build a very special cubby for their stuffed toy, Kimjim.

“Exercise” – Bingo pretends to be Boss Bluey’s new employee in the middle of Dad’s backyard workout.

“Relax” – Bluey and Bingo would rather explore their holiday hotel room than relax on the beach.

“Stickbird” – On a trip to the beach, Mum teaches Bluey how to throw, while Bingo and Dad get creative with a funny shaped stick.

“Show and Tell” – Bluey wants to know why Dad’s always bossing her around!

“Dragon” – Bluey asks Dad to help her draw a dragon for her story.

“Wild Girls” – Coco wants to play Wild Girls with Indy, but Chloe wants her to play another game.

“TV Shop” – At the pharmacy, Bluey and Bingo have fun playing with the CCTV screens.

“Slide” – Bingo and Lila are excited to play on their new waterslide.

“Cricket” – During a friendly game of neighborhood cricket, the dads struggle to bowl Rusty out.

Season 4 'Bluey' release date

BBC and the Australian Broadcasting Company have not confirmed details on the upcoming season, but a post shared to X from Bluey's official page, quashed any rumors that the show will discontinue.

Some of you have spotted some online speculation on the future of #Bluey. We absolutely love the show and there are no plans to end it. The community of fans around the world continue to blow us away and if we ever had an update on Bluey’s future you’d hear it from us first. pic.twitter.com/PmdLjpmjvj — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) May 4, 2022

As for how many more seasons will come, that remains unclear as well.

Though Brumm did share with The Independent that his days working in children's TV "are probably a bit limited."

"I never, ever saw myself working in children's television," Brumm said. "It doesn't suit me very well," adding that his biggest headache is dealing with those who wish to censor and argue over what should and should not be shown to kids.

"I can't handle that so well," Brumm said.

Who voices Bluey and Bingo?

In interview with Kidspot, Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mom, Chilli, confirmed the reason Bluey and Bingo's voice actors don't show up in the end credits.

The characters are voiced by those close to the show creators.

“All the children on the show are members of the family of people in production," Zanetti told Kidspot. "I am so glad that the creatives on the show decided that no one would be in the credits to protect the young cast."

How old is Bluey? And Bingo?

Many fans want to know: what is Bluey's age range?

When the show started, Bluey and Bingo were 6 and 4. What will soon release on Disney+ is an extension of season 3 where Bluey and Bingo are 7 and 5 years old, according to Bluey's official website.

