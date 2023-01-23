What to Know About Atlantis the Royal, the Dubai Resort Where Beyoncé Performed for Grand Reveal

Atlantis Dubai

Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner led the celebrations over the weekend for Dubai's most talked-about new hotel.

Ahead of its Feb. 10 opening, Atlantis The Royal threw a massive three-day launch event with a star-studded guest list — including Rebel Wilson, Chloe x Halle, Ellen Pompeo, Liam Payne, Bar Rafaeli and Edward Enninful — befitting the grand resort's debut.

Following the $1.4 billion construction, guests will soon be able to enjoy rooms with gorgeous views, some with their own pool, as well as world-class dining options, including spots from eight celebrity chefs, and some exciting attractions like the world's largest waterpark.

"This is it. Our moment is finally here to reveal Atlantis The Royal as the world's most ultra-luxury entertainment resort. Openings of resorts like this one only come around once or twice in a decade, and we can't wait to share it with the world," Tim Kelly, Managing Director of Atlantis Dubai, said in a previous statement, teasing guests with "an experience they'll never forget."

Here's what to know about Dubai's Atlantis The Royal.

The Grand Reveal Weekend

Atlantis The Royal kicked off its highly anticipated Grand Reveal Weekend on Friday with the Feast of Dreams, a gastronomic experience featuring food from around the world by six of the celebrity chefs with restaurants located in the resort: Nobu Matsuhisa, José Andrés, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Mich Turner and Gastón Acurio.

Also on Friday, Kendall Jenner celebrated with an 818 Tequila launch party at the Cloud 22 Skypool, featuring panoramic views of Dubai.

Following a star-studded red carpet on Saturday, guests enjoyed dinner followed by an exclusive 60-minute performance from Beyoncé, which she kicked off with Etta James' "At Last" before she was joined onstage by 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for "Brown Skin Girl." The gig marked Queen Bey's first full concert in four years.

What to Eat

With 17 bars and restaurants, including eight by celebrity chefs, there are plenty of options from all over the world for the best vacation dining.

The opening weekend's Feast of Dreams included tases of Nobu by the Beach, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Jaleo by José Andrés, Ariana's Persian Kitchen, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis and Little Venice Cake Company by Mich Turner.

Additionally, Cloud 22 offers panoramic views from 22 feet in the air with some poolside drinks and Mediterranean cuisine. Guests can also head to Ling Ling, a restaurant and nightlife venue 23 stories high.

What to Do

The resort, which is just under a million square feet, comes with plenty of attractions, including a mile and a half of private beach, the largest exclusive stretch in Dubai.

There are also several pools across the property, including 44 private infinity pools in suites and penthouses, cabanas with private plunge pools, two adults-only pools at Nobu by the Beach and Cloud 22, as well as the Royal Pool for families, which also features a kid's pool.

If that's not enough, there's the record-breaking Atlantis Aquaventure, the largest waterpark in the world, which holds the 2022 Guinness World Records title for the Most Waterslides in a Waterpark (a whopping 50!).

Kids will enjoy the Lost Chambers Aquarium and the Atlantis Explorers Club, as well as marine mammal facilities Dolphin Bay and Sea Lion Point. The resort is also home to one of the largest jellyfish tanks in the world with 4,000 jellyfish.

Meanwhile, adults can escape to the 16,500-square-foot holistic spa Awaken Wellness or splash around at one of the adults-only beach clubs White Beach and Nobu by the Beach.

There are also several water features across the property, including Skyblaze Fountain, a water-meets-fire show that played a part in Beyoncé's performance.

What the Rooms Are Like

Atlantis The Royal features 795 rooms, suites and signature penthouses (including eight accessible options), of which 44 suites and penthouses have their own private pools, across 43 stories and three towers: the Sunrise, Sunlight and Sunset.

The luxurious rooms are decorated with hand-sculpted textures, leathers and geometrics, as well as bespoke amenities by luxury brands like Hermès, Frette and Graff.

When It Opens

Although things kicked into full gear over the weekend for Atlantis The Royal and its Grand Reveal Weekend guests, the hotel doesn't open to the public until Feb. 10. Bookings are currently available online.