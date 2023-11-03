Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Revenues

Shareholders in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investors have been pretty optimistic on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals too, with the stock up 19% to US$7.29 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' seven analysts is for revenues of US$48m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a notable 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 40% to US$1.71 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$35m and losses of US$1.87 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target fell 5.3%, to US$30.86, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 9.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 28% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' prospects. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

