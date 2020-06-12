Need To Know: This Analyst Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Phoenix Tree Holdings' lone analyst is for revenues of CN¥8.5b in 2020 which - if met - would reflect a notable 8.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 78% to CN¥16.58. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CN¥10b and CN¥7.88 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Phoenix Tree Holdings

NYSE:DNK Past and Future Earnings June 12th 2020

There was no major change to the consensus price target of CN¥81.90, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Phoenix Tree Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 129% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.6% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Phoenix Tree Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Phoenix Tree Holdings. Unfortunately, the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Phoenix Tree Holdings after the downgrade.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Phoenix Tree Holdings, including a short cash runway. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other flag we've identified.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.