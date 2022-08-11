What to know about abortion laws in Puerto Rico, Guam and other U.S. territories

Ella Lee and Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The reproductive rights of Americans across the country were thrown into question with the Supreme Court's decision to dismantle the landmark case Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to have an abortion. But people residing in the continental United States alone weren't the only U.S. citizens affected.

Without constitutional protection of abortion rights, the legislatures of U.S. territories are able to decide for themselves whether abortion access is guaranteed, and to what extent, unless Congress intervenes.

Here's what to know about U.S. territories' abortion rights post-Roe.

Roe's demise: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, eliminating constitutional right to abortion

Protest in Atlanta on June 24, 2022, against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Protest in Atlanta on June 24, 2022, against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

What are U.S. territories?

U.S. territories are "unincorporated insular areas," or areas under the United States' jurisdiction that are neither states nor federal enclaves, according to the Department of Interior.

There are 13 U.S. territories, only five of which are permanently inhabited: Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Are they sovereign?

Not entirely. The Constitution says that the U.S. Congress has the authority to make laws for territories directly or to transfer that function to a legislature elected by its citizens, so long as those laws abide by the U.S. Constitution and acts of Congress.

Citizens in the inhabited territories are U.S. citizens and are able to vote in presidential primaries, according to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. However, they do not have representation in the Electoral College or U.S. Senate and only have nonvoting representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Abortion laws: Database: Look up the law in your state

Biden taps abortion rights lawyer: Lawyer for Mississippi abortion clinic in Supreme Court case tapped for federal judgeship

Abortion rights in U.S. territories post-Roe

Because the laws of U.S. territories are beholden to the U.S. Constitution, the overturning of Roe v. Wade eliminated the abortion rights protections that the Constitution had provided since 1973. The territories can legislate their own abortion laws, unless Congress intervenes.

Puerto Rico

Abortion in Puerto Rico is legal if it is performed by “therapeutic prescription” by an authorized physician and protects the pregnant person’s life or health.

In 2020, Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed into law a civil code that recognizes a fetus’s “condition as a person” and says it is “considered born for all the effects that are favorable to him or her.” However, “the rights recognized to the nasciturus (unborn child) are subject to it being born alive and in no way undermine the constitutional rights of the pregnant woman to make decisions about her pregnancy,” according to the code.

Still, there are efforts among conservative politicians in Puerto Rico to limit access to the procedure. On June 21, the Senate of Puerto Rico approved a measure that bans abortion after 22 weeks unless there is risk to the pregnant person’s health or life, a fetal anomaly that would lead to unviability or a medical determination of fetal unviability.

The territory repealed a pre-Roe ban in 2011.

Puerto Rico: Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez charged in alleged bribery scheme

U.S. Virgin Islands

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, east of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Sea, abortion is allowed up to and including 24 weeks after the commencement of the pregnancy and must be performed by a licensed physician. Abortions after 12 weeks must be performed in a hospital. The procedure is permitted after 24 weeks if the pregnancy will endanger the life or health of the pregnant person.

Physicians can notify the parents or legal guardian about a minor’s abortion without the minor’s consent.

Guam

Abortion is legal in Guam, in the western Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines, if it is performed up until 13 weeks by a licensed physician, or until 26 weeks if a physician determines the child would be born with a physical or mental defect or the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest. The procedure is allowed at any point if the pregnancy would endanger the health or life of a pregnant person.

However, abortion care is restricted to physicians, and the last abortion provider in the territory retired in 2018. In 2021, a judge issued an injunction that would allow a pregnant person to receive abortion pills by videoconferencing with offshore physicians, without in-person visits.

A pregnant person must seek counseling and wait a mandatory 24 hours before obtaining an abortion. Minors must receive consent from a parent, legal guardian or judge.

Northern Mariana Islands

Abortion is prohibited in the Northern Mariana Islands, north of Guam, in Micronesia, in the Pacific Ocean,  “except as provided by law,” according to the territory’s constitution. However, there is no operating law in place regarding abortion.

A 1995 opinion from the attorney general’s office determined the right to privacy includes the right to seek an abortion.

“This qualified right to abortion must be recognized and respected by the CNMI, just as the fifty states have had to recognize and respect it for the last twenty years since Roe v. Wade became the law,” the opinion reads, referring to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The status of abortion is unclear following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. There are no abortion providers in the territory, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

American Samoa

American Samoa, in the South Pacific Ocean, prohibits abortion unless the pregnant person’s life is endangered or their physical or mental health is substantially impaired. Abortions must be performed by physicians. There are no abortion providers in the territory, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Any person who distributes or sells a drug or medicine that would terminate a pregnancy faces a Class A misdemeanor.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puerto Rico, Guam, other U.S. territories: What are the abortion laws?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What Jackie Bradley Jr. signing means for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays' depth chart has quickly become crowded with big-league outfielders.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."