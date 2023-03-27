What to know about the $289 million Kaiser Permanente expansion in Roseville

Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center is building a new six-story hospital tower that will provide more hospital patient beds and expand health care services.

Leaders broke ground at the Roseville, California site on Friday, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The 272,000-square-foot tower will contain 138 new beds, including 20 for the intensive care unit and an emergency department expansion with an additional 36 patient beds.

In addition, there will be six new operating rooms, a new pharmacy, and an expanded area for imaging and diagnostics. A new 803-stall parking garage will complete the project, which is expected to be finished in 2027.

Construction costs are estimated at $298 million.

The Roseville campus serves about 360,000 health care members in the area.