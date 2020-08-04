What to know about the 2020 VMAs: BTS performing new single, how to watch, and more

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are fast approaching, and all eyes will be on the August event to see how the first live awards show since the coronavirus shut down will go. With new safety guidelines and new categories like Best Quarantine Performance, the ceremony is sure to be unlike what we've come to expect in past years.

Here's everything you need to know so far about this year's VMAs, including BTS' highly anticipated performance of their new single.

When are the VMAs?

The 2020 VMAs will air live from New York City's Barclays Center on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, marking the first live awards show since COVID-19 shut down Hollywood in March. The show will feature performances taking place across all five boroughs.

Who are the performers?

The VMAs announced Tuesday that BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin will perform at the awards show. It will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new English-language single "Dynamite." Additional performers will be announced soon.

Where can I watch?

You can watch the VMAs live on MTV or stream it on MTV.com and the MTV app (available on Google Play, iTunes, Roku, and other platforms), which requires you to sign in with your TV provider.

Who is hosting?

No host has been announced yet for the VMAs.

Who's up for a VMA?

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the pack with nine nominations each. Their "Rain on Me" collaboration netted seven nods, including Video and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow with six nominations each, with Taylor Swift close behind, earning five.

The awards also added two new categories that reflect the current state of music: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. Nominees in the latter category include Gaga for her rendition of Nat King Cole's "Smile" on the One World: Together at Home special and John Legend for his #TogetherAtHome Concert Series gig. Find the full list of nominees here.

