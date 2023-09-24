Knott’s Berry Farm Roasts Rival Disneyland With Staged Fire During Halloween Show

Knott’s Berry Farm is draggin’ Disneyland.

The SoCal theme park took a potshot at its rival down the 5 Freeway during a show tied to its annual “Knott’s Scary Farm” event ahead of Halloween. While castmembers of “The Hanging: Uncanceled” worked the stage, a giant dragon in the background “caught fire” — an obvious dig at the accident that closed Disneyland’s popular Fantasmic! show in the spring.

See the guest-shot video below.

In it, a man onstage yells, “Oh, f*ck me!” as flames erupt from the dragon’s head. He adds, “Where did you guys get this thing from — Anaheim?” After a while, we hear, “Don’t worry, I’ll put out the fire.” Then, a narrator says, “Walt Disney presents” and a chorus adds, “the wonderful world of water,” an unveiled swipe at Disneyland World of Color water show.

It’s a pretty sharp elbow to the ribs from Knott’s at its decades-long Orange County rival, whose Fantasmic! show was derailed when a fire engulfed an animatronic dragon in April.

Crowds were evacuated afterward, and the attraction was closed. The next day, Disney temporarily halted all fire effects at its parks around the world while officials assessed what happened.

