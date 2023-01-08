Knorr-Bremse's (ETR:KBX) earnings have declined over three years, contributing to shareholders 34% loss

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 38% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added €974m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Knorr-Bremse saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 2.7% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 15% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Knorr-Bremse's TSR for the last 3 years was -34%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Knorr-Bremse shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 15%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 10% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Knorr-Bremse (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

