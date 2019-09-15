Knockhill BTCC: Jordan closes on Turkington with Race 2 win

Matt James
WSR BMW driver Jordan powered away from the front row to claim the lead into Duffus Dip for the first time, while pole man Rory Butcher, who had the less favourable medium tyre and full ballast, slotted into second place in his AmDTuning Honda.

While Jordan settled into his rhythm, Butcher came under attack from Dan Cammish's Team Dynamics Honda. The positions swapped at the end of lap six when Cammish made a late lunge on Butcher at the hairpin to claim second.

Butcher was delayed in the move and it allowed Turkington's BMW to power ahead of the Honda too by the time the pack had reached Duffus Dip at the start of lap seven.

Butcher tried to reclaim third place down the inside into McIntryes but made contact with the rear of the BMW, spinning Turkington into the gravel. The Northern Irishman would recover to 19th spot, but was out of the points.

Jordan continued unflustered to his sixth victory of the campaign from Cammish, while Butcher took third place on the road under pressure from Senna Proctor's BMR Racing Subaru. 

Butcher's podium finish will stand, but the 32-year-old has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the final race of the weekend.

Winner Jordan said: "That was an amazing car - I could do anything I wanted with it. It is the best touring car I have ever driven and it is pretty much as we rolled it out of the truck this weekend.

"I didn't see what happened [to Turkington] because I had my eyes forward. I have enough on my hands coping with my own race. Of course, it is a shame for BMW but I am selfish. My sleeves are really rolled up now."

Tom Chilton fended off pressure from Tom Ingram's Speedworks Motorsport Toyota to land fifth place, while a train of Adam Morgan, Jason Plato, Josh Cook and Jake Hill rounded out the top 10.

Jordan's win and Turkington's non-score means that the gap between the two at the head of the standings has gone from 30 coming to Knockhill to four. Third in the standings, Cammish is only 15 points away from the top of the table.

Double champion Alain Menu performed the reversed grid draw duties, and he pulled the number 10, putting Hill on pole for the final race of the day.

Race results:

1

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

 

2

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

1.692s

3

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

4.042s

4

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

4.707s

5

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

6.421s

6

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

7.419s

7

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

13.472s

8

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

14.198s

9

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

14.383s

10

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

15.222s

11

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

15.945s

12

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

18.370s

13

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

19.053s

14

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

19.522s

15

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

20.240s

16

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

21.658s

17

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

25.319s

18

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

27.875s

19

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

31.096s

20

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

33.045s

21

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

37.210s

22

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

40.688s

23

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

41.175s

24

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

48.025s

25

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

50.154s

26

Nicolas Hamilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

50.175s

27

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

50.606s

-

Mike Bushell

AmD Tuning

Honda

Retirement

-

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

Retirement

-

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

Retirement

