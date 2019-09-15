Knockhill BTCC: Jordan closes on Turkington with Race 2 win
WSR BMW driver Jordan powered away from the front row to claim the lead into Duffus Dip for the first time, while pole man Rory Butcher, who had the less favourable medium tyre and full ballast, slotted into second place in his AmDTuning Honda.
While Jordan settled into his rhythm, Butcher came under attack from Dan Cammish's Team Dynamics Honda. The positions swapped at the end of lap six when Cammish made a late lunge on Butcher at the hairpin to claim second.
Butcher was delayed in the move and it allowed Turkington's BMW to power ahead of the Honda too by the time the pack had reached Duffus Dip at the start of lap seven.
Butcher tried to reclaim third place down the inside into McIntryes but made contact with the rear of the BMW, spinning Turkington into the gravel. The Northern Irishman would recover to 19th spot, but was out of the points.
Jordan continued unflustered to his sixth victory of the campaign from Cammish, while Butcher took third place on the road under pressure from Senna Proctor's BMR Racing Subaru.
Butcher's podium finish will stand, but the 32-year-old has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the final race of the weekend.
Winner Jordan said: "That was an amazing car - I could do anything I wanted with it. It is the best touring car I have ever driven and it is pretty much as we rolled it out of the truck this weekend.
"I didn't see what happened [to Turkington] because I had my eyes forward. I have enough on my hands coping with my own race. Of course, it is a shame for BMW but I am selfish. My sleeves are really rolled up now."
Tom Chilton fended off pressure from Tom Ingram's Speedworks Motorsport Toyota to land fifth place, while a train of Adam Morgan, Jason Plato, Josh Cook and Jake Hill rounded out the top 10.
Jordan's win and Turkington's non-score means that the gap between the two at the head of the standings has gone from 30 coming to Knockhill to four. Third in the standings, Cammish is only 15 points away from the top of the table.
Double champion Alain Menu performed the reversed grid draw duties, and he pulled the number 10, putting Hill on pole for the final race of the day.
Race results:
1
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
2
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1.692s
3
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
4.042s
4
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
4.707s
5
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
6.421s
6
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
7.419s
7
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
13.472s
8
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
14.198s
9
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
14.383s
10
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
15.222s
11
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
15.945s
12
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
18.370s
13
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
19.053s
14
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
19.522s
15
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
20.240s
16
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
21.658s
17
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
25.319s
18
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
27.875s
19
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
31.096s
20
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
33.045s
21
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
37.210s
22
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
40.688s
23
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
41.175s
24
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
48.025s
25
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
50.154s
26
Nicolas Hamilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
50.175s
27
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
50.606s
-
Mike Bushell
AmD Tuning
Honda
Retirement
-
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
Retirement
-
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
Retirement