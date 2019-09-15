Knockhill BTCC: Butcher survives last-lap Jordan attack to win opener
Local hero Rory Butcher took victory in the opening British Touring Car Championship race at Knockhill, fending off a strong late challenge from the BMW of Andrew Jordan.
Butcher started from a career-first BTCC pole in his AmD Tuning Honda Civic Type R and blasted into an immediate lead, while Jordan powered his WSR-run 330i M Sport inside the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R of Dan Cammish to grab an early second spot.
The race was neutralised early on following a clash between Michael Crees's Team Hard VW CC and the Motorbase Ford Focus of Nicolas Hamilton.
Once racing resumed on lap eight, Butcher continued to fend off his foe, although he was struggling with a loss of second gear - which is only used under power accelerating away from the hairpin on the 1.27-mile track.
That gave Jordan fresh hope and he kept the pressure on. His move for the lead came as the duo powered out of the hairpin to begin the 27th and last lap.
Jordan got better traction and went to the outside of the Civic, drawing level as the pair went over the timing line and then moving to the inside for Duffus Dip.
However, 2013 champion Jordan was unable to slow the rear-wheel drive machine and ran wide, allowing Butcher to pounce down the inside going into McIntyres and regain the advantage, which he then held to the flag.
"Andrew was on a mission in that race," said Butcher.
"After the safety-car period, I knew I had lost second gear, but third to sixth were OK. It was alright everywhere apart from the hairpin which I was having to do in third instead.
"I was trying to build a gap in the early part of each lap to allow me the breathing space. It nearly worked, but Jordan just nipped ahead. I am relieved I was able to get it back."
Jordan said an unusual line going into Duffus, as he defended from Butcher, had been his undoing.
"I had been on the dirty side of the circuit and that meant that I couldn't get the car into the corner properly," he said.
"I knew quite early on and decided to bail out of it. Credit to Rory though, he has driven brilliantly so far this weekend."
Behind Jordan, Cammish took the final podium step after a tough race.
He had chosen to use the option tyre, which is the less-favoured medium Dunlop rubber, and was jumped early on by Tom Chilton's Motorbase Ford Focus, but regained the position when Chilton ran wide coming out of the chicane on lap 11.
Despite that, Cammish was forced to look to his mirrors as points leader Colin Turkington, in the WSR BMW 330i M Sport, was glued to his rear bumper for the final 15 laps.
Senna Proctor consolidated his superb qualifying showing by bringing his BMR Racing Subaru Levorg home in fifth spot ahead of Chris Smiley (BTC Racing Honda Civic) and the recovering Chilton.
Tom Ingram (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla), Adam Morgan (Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes) and Jake Hill (Trade Price Cars Racing Audi) rounded out the top 10.
Championship winners Matt Neal and Ash Sutton both failed to finish after a collision on lap 11.
Sutton put his Subaru down the inside of the medium-tyred Honda going into McIntyres as they battled over 10th place, and both were forced to retire with damage as a result.
Result - 27 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
26m45.926s
2
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.268s
3
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1.444s
4
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
1.614s
5
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
2.298s
6
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
2.960s
7
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
3.406s
8
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
3.817s
9
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
4.659s
10
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
5.381s
11
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
10.156s
12
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
23.724s
13
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
23.753s
14
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
24.167s
15
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
24.296s
16
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
28.454s
17
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
28.958s
18
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
30.801s
19
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
32.237s
20
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
33.619s
21
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
37.845s
22
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
38.876s
-
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
Not classified
-
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
Accident damage
-
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
Accident damage
-
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
Accident damage
-
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
Accident damage
-
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
Accident damage
-
Nicolas Hamilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
Accident damage
-
Mike Bushell
AmD Tuning
Honda
Accident damage
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus