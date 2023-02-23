Knock ten years off your look with a classic cord

Lisa Armstrong cords - Sarah Brick

If we all had a pound for every time corduroy has been associated with geography teachers, we might be able to rustle up enough to buy Liz Truss a decent retirement present.

Corduroy has had a terrible rap in recent years – as have geography teachers. Yet geography, according to my 14-year-old niece, is no longer a snooze-athon involving outdated maps and baggy lectures about crop rotation, but a rollicking ride through renewable energy sources and demographics.

Likewise, cord has been rediscovered. It’s now always in style – a truly useful intersection between denim, tweed and velvet; perfect for when denim doesn’t seem quite cosy or smart enough and far harder wearing than velvet.

If you go for a modern, slouchy cut, cord’s superpower is how youthful it can make whatever else you put with it appear. Also, while it feels infinitely softer than tweed on the skin, it’s stiff enough to hold shape, which is good for blazers and bombers, A-line skirts and anything else that needs a bit of body, without making them look forced.

lisa armstrong corduroy - Sarah Brick

Lisa wears: Jumbo cord trousers, £125, jigsaw-online.com; Silk shirt, £198, reiss.com; Check coat, £119.99, mango.com; Leather bag, £495, tusting.co.uk

It has one more miraculous quality: it can slide up or down the dress-code-ometer. If you’re countryside-bound, it can do all that Mumford & Sons schtick. Team it with a Guernsey, a waistcoat and a flat cap and you’re practically Guy Ritchie.

For evenings, or the city, Cefinn’s single-flounce navy midi is sophisticated but understated, an example of how glam cord can be with a billowing silk shirt and some Frenchified eyeliner, à la Jane Birkin.

Incidentally, at 60, I’ve finally learnt to apply liquid eyeliner: find an ultra-fine pen-brush (Code8’s is brilliant) and press the side of the brush into the crease of your lashes for the thinnest, softest of lines.

The more you know about cord, the more mysterious its nerdy connotations seem. Originating in Fustat, Egypt, it is descended from a fabric known as fustian. I never knew, and the next time I’m reading George Eliot and some farmer appears in fustian, my pleasure will be greatly enhanced. Fustian was quite badass for most of its history – worn by labourers, just as that cotton stuff from Nîmes was.

Story continues

lisa armstrong corduroy - Sarah Brick

Leather boots, £195, whistles.com

But whereas the cotton stuff emigrated to the US and became denim, as worn by James Dean, Marlon Brando, Marilyn etc, cord – developed in Manchester in the 19th century – as so often with British institutions fell into neglect.

Until 1960s counter-culture ‘discovered it’.

The Beatles, according to then president of the Board of Trade Edward Heath, ‘saved corduroy’.

Now your country is asking you to do the same.

OK, most of it no longer comes from the UK, but it has very British qualities – understated, uncomplaining, perfect in slightly drizzly, earthy colours and good in most weather, except extreme heat.

Its simplicity is perhaps its most compelling feature. Because of the way it holds colour and thanks to its texture, you don’t need much else with it at all. This ancient fabric has all the qualities anyone could want now.

Try these...

classic cord flatlay

Clockwise from left: Corduroy shirt, £65 hush-uk.com; Corduroy skirt, £190, cefinn.com; Precision Liquid Eyeliner, £29, codeeight.com

classic cord flatlay

Clockwise from left: Italian fine cord, £185, meandem.com; Hemp, organic cotton and yak cord jacket, £169, poetryfashion.co.uk; Relaxed corduroy shirt, £90, levi.com

Hair and makeup by Elizabeth Hsieh

Do you own a pair of cords? How do you style them? Please let us know in the comments...