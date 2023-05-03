The Knives Are Out For Right-Wing Shock Jock Steven Crowder

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Youtube

About halfway through this week’s episode of Fever Dreams, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer are hit with some breaking news: right-wing shock jock Steven Crowder reportedly has a long and sordid history of exposing himself to his employees—alongside a host of other toxic workplace allegations.

It’s an interesting development made even more interesting by the outlet exposing Crowder’s hellish management style: the New York Post, a staunch conservative institution that’s been cheerleading for the radio host for years.

“It’s just not looking good for old Crowder,” Sommer said. “This kind of reminds me of a similar situation with [Jan. 6 rally organizer and right-wing activist] Ali Alexander… you have these things that everyone gets sort of used to and is like, ‘Oh yeah, that guy’s a little crazy.’ And then someone says, wait a minute, is this a bit weird? And then suddenly the stories just come pouring, pouring out.”

The situation stems entirely from a vicious, backstabbing environment cultivated in the lucrative right-wing media space, Weill says.

“Like we’ve discussed many times, they all hoard a different kind of junk on each other,” she said. “They’re all collecting screenshots and amassing things for when they have their next big, anime betrayal moment—and it looks like that is coming right now for Steven Crowder.”

Then, the hosts speak with Jason Wilson, a journalist at the Southern Poverty Law Center who’s been covering militia leader Ammon Bundy amid yet another one of his brewing standoffs—this time surrounding his conflict with a hospital that’s suing him for defamation over false claims that it forcefully vaccinated one of his supporters’ grandchildren against COVID-19.

“It already kind of is a standoff in the sense that he’s refusing to come [to court], refusing to admit law enforcement officers to his property,” Wilson said. “I guess the difference is this time he’s occupying his own property rather than someone else’s.”

What Are Tucker’s Flunkies Going to Do Now?

Plus! The hosts look at who will potentially replace Tucker Carlson as Fox News’ Marquee host. Who could it be?

