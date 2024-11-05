90-1 shot Knight's Choice wins Melbourne Cup by nose

Winning jockey Robbie Dolan was on the team of singer Rita Ora when he made it to the quarter-finals of The Voice Australia two years ago. [Getty Images]

Outsider Knight's Choice has won Australia's famous Melbourne Cup, in a dramatically close race which went to a photo finish.

It was winning Irish jockey Robbie Dolan's first ride in the event, but a second victory for New Zealand trainer Sheila Laxon.

Runner-up in the two-mile contest was Warp Speed and third was Okita Soushi, ridden by Jamie Kah - one of a record four female jockeys in the field.

Buckaroo had been the favourite to win but finished 9th, with Knight's Choice - a 90-1 shot - storming home to take the lead in the final seconds.

Dolan was previously best known as a contestant on The Voice Australia, but he has now stamped his name in Flemington Racecourse history.

"Pinch me, I'm dreaming... I can't believe it," he told the local Nine Network.

"I think I'll be singing for the rest of my life after that. What the hell."

The 28-year-old comes from a horse racing family, with his father Bobby Dolan part of Irish horse training legend Dermot Weld's team when they produced two Cup winners in 1993 and 2002.

Bobby surprised his son by travelling to Australia for his Melbourne Cup debut, and was in the crowd to watch his victory.

It was also a family affair for Laxon, who trained Knight's Choice with her husband John Symons and lifted the trophy 23 years after her first victory, when she became the first female trainer to win with Ethereal.

Crowds thousands-strong were trackside at Flemington for the event, decked out in bright outfits and enjoying the sunny spring weather.

The Melbourne Cup is worth more than A$8m (£4.1m, $5.3m) and is often called "the race that stops a nation".

But in recent years it has attracted demonstrations over the welfare of animals.