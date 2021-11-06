Knightdale pulls a big upset over Middle Creek in the 4A high school football playoffs

Knightdale advanced to the second round of the N.C. 4A Football Playoffs with Friday’s 27-14 win at Middle Creek, shocking the Mustangs in the largest upset, by seed, in the East bracket Friday. With the win, the Knights have reached the second round for the second time during coach Anthony Timmons’ six years leading the program.

Knightdale (5-5), the fifth-place team from the strong Northern Athletic Conference — which saw all six of its teams earn playoff berths — stopped Southwest Wake champion Middle Creek on the Mustangs’ home field.

Knightdale led 20-0 at halftime.

“We’ve just got to finish,” Timmons told his team at the break. “I knew that they could come back and be explosive. We kind of fell asleep and let them get on the board.”

Both Middle Creek touchdowns, though, came after the Knights took the third quarter’s opening possession for their final touchdown. Ray’zhon Jackson returned the kickoff to the Mustangs’ 18-yard line. On third-and-12 from the 20, quarterback Jonathan Montague connected with Jerome Washington for six more points.

Middle Creek (8-3) got on the scoreboard with 7:15 remaining in the third. Chad Kearns’ pass to Will Rudisill covered 31 yards and Rudsill scampered into the end zone. The receiver was then the holder for kicker David Hoskins, who converted two extra points.

Michael Beatty scored the Mustangs’ second touchdown on a four-yard run just inside the third period’s two-minute mark.

Breyden Harrison intercepted a Montague pass into the end zone with 7:26 to play. Middle Creek, however, had scored its last points.

“We’ve had some guys step up, and they believe,” Timmons said. “That’s all we can ask for.

“This is only a small step. We have a lot to go.”

The Knights will face Pine Forest in the next round. No. 9 Pine Forest upended No. 24 Jordan, 28-21, on Friday night.

In a twist of happenstance, the No. 25 seed in the West bracket, Mallard Creek, also won its matchup against No. 8 Butler. But the biggest upset in 4A play Friday happened in Boone, where No. 6 Watauga fell to No. 27 Cuthbertson of Waxhaw.