Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

Knight Therapeutics

Achieves Record Annual Revenues and EBITDA

MONTREAL, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or “the Company”), a leading Pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.



Financial information as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 is unaudited.

2022 Highlights

Financials

Revenues were $293,563, an increase of $50,085 or 21% over prior year.

Gross margin of $138,061 or 47% of revenues compared to $115,412 or 47% of revenues in prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $54,032, an increase of $16,027 or 42% over prior year.

Net loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $20,677.

Net loss was $29,892, compared to net income of $15,675 in prior year.

Cash inflow from operations was $40,481, compared to a cash inflow from operations of $44,618 in prior year.

Corporate Developments

Entered into a five-year secured loan of $52,416 (US$38,500) loan denominated in select LATAM currencies with International Finance Corporation (“IFC”).

Executed a settlement agreement with former controlling shareholders of GBT and received $6,030 (US$4,600).

Launched a NCIB in July 2022 to purchase up to 7,988,986 common shares of the Company over the next 12 months.

Purchased 5,649,189 common shares through Knight’s through Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) at an average price of $5.34 for an aggregate cash consideration of $30,069.

Shareholders re-elected Jonathan Ross Goodman, Samira Sakhia, James C. Gale, Robert N. Lande, Michael J. Tremblay, Nicolás Sujoy and Janice Murray on the Board of Directors.

Hired Leopoldo Bosano as VP Manufacturing and Operations.

Products

Launched Lenvima ® , Halaven ® and Rembre ® in Colombia in Q1-22.

Entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Rigel Pharmaceuticals to commercialize fostamatinib in LATAM in May 2022.

Entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement with Helsinn for AKYNZEO ® oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron/fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil and select LATAM countries and ALOXI ® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada in May 2022.

Relaunched AKYNZEO ® in Canada, Brazil and Argentina, and ALOXI ® oral/IV in Canada in second half of 2022.

Transferred marketing authorization of Exelon ® (rivastigmine) and assumed commercial activities in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Canada and re-launched Exelon ® in Brazil and certain other LATAM countries.

Submitted tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) to ANVISA for regulatory approval in Brazil and Colombia in Q4-22 and Argentina in Q1-23.

In-license three branded generics products for key territories in LATAM.

Obtained regulatory approval for Palbocil ® (palbociclib) in Argentina in Q4-22.

Submitted two branded generic products (palbociclib and pomalidomide) for regulatory approval in Chile and Colombia in Q4-2022.

Subsequent Event

Purchased an additional 1,279,900 common shares through NCIB for an aggregate cash consideration of $6,577.



1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAPP measure, refer to the definitions below in section “Non-Gaap measures” for additional details

“I am excited to announce that we delivered another record year in 2022, with revenues of over $290,000, an increase of 21% over last year and record adjusted EBITDA of over $54,000, an increase of 42% over last year. This growth was generated by the full year effect of Exelon® and the continued performance of our recent launches, including Lenvima®, Halaven® and Rembre® in Colombia. While delivering on record results, we have completed the transfer of the commercial activities to Knight for Exelon® and Akynzeo® in our key markets. We continued to advance our pipeline with the regulatory submission of tafasitamab in Brazil, Colombia and Argentina as well as two branded generic products in Chile and Colombia. In addition, to the in-licensing of Akynzeo®, we have expanded our pipeline portfolio in our key Latin America markets with fostamatinib and three branded generic products,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.





SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED UNDER IFRS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]

Change Change Q4-22 Q4-21 $1 %2 YTD-22 YTD-21 $1 %2 Revenues 81,655 58,273 23,382 40 % 293,563 243,478 50,085 21 % Gross margin 36,888 28,195 8,693 31 % 138,061 115,412 22,649 20 % Operating expenses4 67,938 42,829 (25,109 ) 59 % 179,105 128,244 (50,861 ) 40 % Net (loss) income (15,188 ) (8,301 ) (6,887 ) 83 % (29,892 ) 15,675 N/A N/A EBITDA3 13,330 4,101 9,229 225 % 53,541 35,865 17,676 49 % Adjusted EBITDA3 13,821 5,696 8,125 143 % 54,032 38,005 16,027 42 %

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values

3 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, refer to the definitions in section “Non-Gaap measures” for additional details

4 Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, amortization and impairment of non current assets

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]

Q4-22 Q4-21 Variance YTD-22 YTD-21 Variance Excluding impact of IAS 293 Constant Currency3 $1 %2 Constant Currency3 $1 %2 Revenues 83,806 58,370 25,436 44 % 291,770 243,731 48,039 20 % Gross margin 41,931 29,692 12,239 41 % 150,359 120,694 29,665 25 % Operating expenses4 46,173 42,509 (3,664 ) 9 % 151,158 124,865 (26,293 ) 21 % EBITDA3 13,330 4,258 9,072 213 % 53,541 36,376 17,165 47 % Adjusted EBITDA3 13,821 5,884 7,937 135 % 54,032 38,551 15,481 40 %

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to adjusted EBITDA and a negative variance represents a negative impact to adjusted EBITDA

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values

3 Financial results at constant currency and excluding impact of IAS 29, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non GAAP measures, refer to the specific sections for additional details

4 Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, amortization and impairment of non-current assets

SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]

Change 12-31-22 12-31-21 $ %1 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 172,674 149,502 23,172 15 % Trade and other receivables 151,669 103,875 47,794 46 % Inventory 92,489 72,397 20,092 28 % Financial assets 176,563 192,443 (15,880 ) 8 % Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 108,730 65,590 43,140 66 % Bank loans 70,072 35,927 34,145 95 %

1 Percentage change is presented in absolute values

Revenues: For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, excluding the impact of hyperinflation, revenues increased by $27,448 or 49% compared to the same period in prior year. The increase in revenues excluding the impact of hyperinflation is explained by the following:

Excluding impact of IAS 293

Q4-22 Q4-21 Change Therapeutic Area $ $ $1 %2 Oncology/Hematology 29,343 23,534 5,809 25 % Infectious Diseases 32,744 20,211 12,533 62 % Other Specialty 21,760 12,613 9,147 73 % Total 83,806 56,358 27,448 49 %

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values

3 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.

Oncology/hematology : The increase in revenues of $5,809 is driven by growth in our key promoted brands, including new launches of Lenvima® and Halaven® in Colombia in Q1-22, the growth of key promoted products including Lenvima® and Trelstar® and the assumption of commercial activities of Akynzeo® in Brazil and Canada. This increase is offset by a reduction in revenues of our branded generics products due to their lifecycle including the market entrance of new competitors.

Infectious disease: The portfolio grew by approximately $15,900, excluding the impact of the planned transition and termination of the Gilead Amendment. This growth is due to an increase in patient treatments as our markets reduce COVID-19 restrictions, growth of our key promoted products and a one-time sales contract with the Ministry of Health in Brazil for Ambisome® (“MOH Contract”). Knight recorded $7,500 in revenues, which represents 40% of the expected deliveries under the MOH contract in Q4-22 and the balance of the contract is expected to be delivered in the first six months of 2023

Other specialty: The growth is mainly due to the incremental revenue of $5,092 due to the change in accounting treatment of Exelon® from net profit transfer from Novartis to revenues with related cost of sales upon the transition of commercial activities to Knight as well as the timing of purchases of products by certain customers.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding the impact of hyperinflation, revenues increased by $52,532 or 22% compared to the same period in prior year. The growth in revenues excluding the impact of hyperinflation is explained by the following:

Excluding impact of IAS 293

YTD-22 YTD-21 Change Therapeutic Area $ $ $1 %2 Oncology/Hematology 105,464 89,079 16,385 18 % Infectious Diseases 116,530 101,650 14,880 15 % Other Specialty 69,776 48,509 21,267 44 % Total 291,770 239,238 52,532 22 %

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values

3 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details

Oncology/hematology : The increase in revenues of $15,960 is driven by growth in our key promoted brands, including the launches of Lenvima ® and Halaven ® in Colombia in Q1-22, the continued growth of key promoted products including Lenvima ® , Halaven ® and Trelstar ® and the assumption of commercial activities of Akynzeo ® in Brazil and Canada. This increase is offset by a reduction in revenues of our branded generics products due to their lifecycle including the market entrance of new competitors.

Infectious disease : The portfolio grew by approximately $29,080 due to increase in patient treatments as our markets reduce COVID-19 restrictions, growth of our key promoted products and a one-time sales contract with the Ministry of Health in Brazil for Ambisome ® (“MOH Contract”). Knight recorded $7,500 in revenues, which represents 40% of the expected deliveries under the MOH contract in Q4-22 and the balance of the contract is expected to be delivered in the first six months of 2023. The growth is offset by an estimated $14,200 due to lower demand for certain of our infectious diseases products to treat invasive fungal infections associated with COVID-19 as well as the planned transition and termination agreement of the Gilead Amendment effective July 1, 2022.

Other specialty: The increase is mainly driven by the timing of the acquisition of Exelon® as well as a change in the accounting treatment of Exelon®. The full year effect of the Exelon® transaction executed on May 26, 2021, represents an incremental revenue of $15,282. The change in accounting treatment from net profit transfer from Novartis to recognition of revenues with related cost of sales upon transition of commercial activities to Knight led to an increase of $6,427 in revenues.

Gross margin: For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 45% compared to 48% in the same prior year period. The decrease in the gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, is explained by the impact of hyperinflation. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 50% in Q4-22 and 51% in Q4-21.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, there was no significant difference in gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, compared to the same prior year period. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 52% for year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 50% in prior year. The increase in the gross margin is explained by the change in product mix including the full year effect of the acquisition of Exelon®.

Selling and marketing: For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, S&M increased by $2,111 or 17%. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the increase was $3,162 or 27% driven by an increase in compensation expenses including severance cost of $1,116 due to certain restructuring activities, an increase in selling and marketing activities related to key promoted products including spend on Exelon® and Akynzeo® as well as certain variable costs such as logistics fees due to higher sales.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, S&M increased by $9,396 or 24%. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the increase is $9,827 or 26% mainly driven by an increase in compensation expenses including severances of $1,146, an increase in selling and marketing activities related to key promoted products including the spend on Exelon® and Akynzeo as well as certain variable costs such as logistics fees due to higher sales.

General and administrative: For the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, there was no significant variation in General and administrative expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2022, G&A increased by $4,852 or 14%. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the increase is $3,721 or 11%, mainly driven by an increase in compensation expense certain consulting and professional fees offset by the lower costs related to the long-term incentive plan.

Research and development expenses: For the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, there was no significant variation in Research and development expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2022, R&D increased by $2,063 or 16%. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the increase is $1,653 or 14%, mainly driven by an increase in compensation expenses and medical initiatives.

Amortization of intangible assets: For the year ended December 31, 2022, amortization of intangible assets increased by $10,566 or 26%, mainly explained by the amortization of $11,667 related to the full year effect of the acquisition of Exelon®.

Impairment of non-current assets: Under hyperinflation accounting, non-monetary assets including property plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets are adjusted by the inflation index and converted back to Canadian Dollar (“CAD”) at the closing rate of the reporting period. During a period where the inflation index is higher than devaluation of the Argentine peso relative to the CAD, the value of the non-monetary assets increases when converted to CAD. During 2022, the increase in the value of non-monetary assets in Argentina due to hyperinflation accounting, resulted in an impairment of $21,654. The loss represents a write-down of certain right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment in Argentina, and intangible assets related to branded generics intellectual property to its recoverable amount.

In addition, during 2022, the Company recorded an additional impairment loss of $2,330 representing the write-down of the upfront and certain milestones payments made under certain product license agreements as a result of changes in commercial expectations.

Interest income: Interest income is the sum of interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost and other interest income. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, interest income was $4,263 and $10,632, an increase of 94% or $2,067 and 44% or $3,250 respectively, compared to the same period in prior year due to higher interest rates on cash and marketable securities as well as interest earned on strategic loans.

Interest expense: The increase for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, is due to the increase of the Certificados de Depositos Interfinancieros (Brazil interbank lending rate) (“CDI”) and Indicador Bancario de Referencia (Colombia interbank lending rate) (“IBR”) rates throughout 2022, partially offset by lower average loan balance due to partial repayment of Itaú Unibanco Brasil and Bancolombia bank loans.

In December 2022, the Company entered into a loan with IFC for an amount of $52,416 denominated in BRL, COP, CLP and MXN with interest rates ranging between 7.86% and 15.83% (“IFC Loan”). The interest expense on bank loans is expected to increase in 2023 due the IFC Loan as well as any future increases in variable interest rates.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased by $8,125 or 143%. The growth in adjusted EBITDA is driven by an increase in gross margin of $8,693, offset by an increase in operating expenses.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 adjusted EBITDA increased by $16,027 or 42%. The growth in adjusted EBITDA is driven by an increase in gross margin of $22,649 offset by an increase in operating expenses.

Net loss or income: For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net loss was $15,188 compared to net loss of $8,301 for the same period last year. The increase in net loss mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items and (1) an increase in income tax recovery of $1,824 in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the recognition of certain deferred tax assets as well as (2) a higher net gain on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $8,824 in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus a net gain of $2,300 in the prior year period mainly due to unrealized gains on revaluation of the strategic fund investments resulting from positive mark-to-market adjustments as a result of the increase in the share prices of one of the publicly-traded equities held by one of the funds, (3) foreign exchange loss of $1,633 versus a loss of $3,485 in the prior year period due to appreciation of the CAD versus the US dollar, and (4) a other expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increase by $2,285 compared to the same period in prior year mainly due to the increase in a provision related to certain import tax claims.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net loss was $29,892 compared to net income of $15,675 in prior year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items and (1) an income tax recovery of $17,125 in 2022 due to the recognition of certain deferred tax assets due to timing differences related to our financial assets, impairment of certain non-current assets and certain intercompany transactions, compared to a prior year income tax recovery of $8,985, (2) a lower net loss on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $20,677 in 2022 versus a net gain of $18,944 in prior year mainly due to unrealized losses on revaluation of the strategic fund investments as a result of the decline in the share prices of the publicly-traded equities held by our strategic fund investments due to general market conditions, as well as (3) foreign exchange gain of $7,442 versus a loss of $3,737 in the prior year period due to appreciation of the US dollar compared to CAD in 2022, and (4) gain of $6,030 as a result of execution of settlement agreement and general release with the former shareholders of GBT, partially offset by expense due to the change in an accounting provision for a potential liability.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at December 31, 2022, Knight had $172,674 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, including $18,961 [USD 14,000] pledged as restricted cash collateral under the IFC Loan. The increase of $23,172 or 15% as compared to December 31, 2022 primarily relates to cash generated through operating activities and funds received under the IFC Loan offset by cash outflows from shares purchased through the NCIB, the in-licensing of AKYNZEO® and ALOXI® from Helsinn as well as fostamatinib from Rigel, repayments on bank loans and foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents.

Financial assets: As at December 31, 2022, financial assets were at $176,563, a decrease of $15,880 or 8%, as compared to the prior year, mainly due to a negative mark-to-market adjustments of $23,325 driven mostly by the decline in the share prices of the publicly-traded equities held by our strategic fund investments due to general market conditions, fund distributions of $6,478, decrease in equity investments and derivatives of $1,918 mainly due to disposal of Medimetriks offset by capital calls of $6,307, loans issued of $2,723 and foreign exchange gains of $6,245.

Bank Loans: As at December 31, 2022, bank loans were at $70,072, an increase of $34,145 or 95% as compared to the prior period, mainly due to the IFC loan offset by loan repayments.

Product Updates

Commercial Execution

In the first quarter of 2022, Knight launched three products in Colombia in Oncology/Hematology namely Lenvima® for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, Halaven® for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma and Rembre®, a branded generic product, for chronic myeloid leukemia.

As at March 22, 2023, the marketing authorizations of Exelon® for Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Canada were transferred to Knight. In addition, Knight has assumed the commercial activities of Exelon® in Colombia in Q2-22, Brazil, Argentina & Chile in Q3-22 and Mexico, Peru, Ecuador & Canada in Q4-22.

On May 12, 2022, Knight entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement with Helsinn for AKYNZEO® oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron / fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil and select LATAM countries and ALOXI® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada. Knight has assumed commercial activities and re-launched AKYNZEO® in Brazil and Argentina in July 2022 and in Canada in Q4-22.

On July 1, 2022, Knight has entered into a transition and termination agreement with Gilead for a portfolio of HIV and HCV products (“Gilead Amendment”). The portfolio is currently distributed by Knight in one or more of the following countries: Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay. As part of the Gilead Amendment, Knight distributes the products under a mutually agreed amended commercial and financial terms, until the earlier of April 30, 2023 and the completion of the regulatory, logistical and commercial transition on a per country and product basis. The Gilead Amendment does not impact any products distributed by the Company on behalf of Gilead in Brazil.

Advancing our pipeline portfolio

Knight submitted tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi® in the United States and Minjuvi® in Europe) in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) for regulatory approval to ANVISA in Brazil in October 2022, INVIMA in Colombia in December 2022 and ANMAT in Argentina in January 2023. Knight expects to submit tafasitamab in other key LATAM countries in the first half of 2023.

In December 2022, Knight obtained the regulatory approval for Palbocil® (palbociclib) in Argentina. Knight launched Palbocil® in Argentina in March 2023 and filed for regulatory approval for Bapocil® (palbociclib) in Colombia and Chile in Q4-2022. Palbocil® is indicated for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor (HR)positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy in post-menopausal women or fulvestrant in patients with disease progression after prior endocrine therapy.

In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2022, Knight also submitted a branded generic of for regulatory approval in Chile and Colombia. Furthermore, the Company has in-licensed three branded generic products for our key markets in Latin America.

NCIB

On July 12, 2022, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to launch a NCIB ("2022 NCIB"). Under the terms of the 2022 NCIB, Knight may purchase for cancellation up to 7,988,986 common shares of the Company which represented 10% of its public float as at June 30, 2022. The 2022 NCIB commenced on July 14, 2022 and will end on the earlier of July 13, 2023 or when the Company completes its maximum purchases under the NCIB. Furthermore, Knight entered into an agreement with a broker to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB. Under Knight's automatic share purchase plan, the broker may purchase common shares which would ordinarily not be permitted due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased 5,649,189 (2021: 12,321,864) common shares at an average price of $5.34 (2021: $5.23) for aggregate cash consideration of $30,069 (2021: $64,415). Subsequent to December 31, 2022, the Company purchased an additional 1,279,900 common shares at an average purchase price of $5.14 for an aggregate cash consideration of $6,577.

Financial Outlook

Knight provides guidance on revenues1 on a non-GAAP basis. This is due to both the difficulty in predicting Argentinian inflation rates and its IAS 29 impact.

For fiscal 2023, Knight expects to report $280 to $300 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues, between 13% to 15% of revenue. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:

no revenues for business development transactions not completed as of March 22, 2023

discontinuation of certain distribution agreements

no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues

no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands

no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations

successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers

successful execution and uptake of newly launched products

no significant restrictions or economic shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

foreign currency exchange rates remaining within forecasted ranges



Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.

“Our team has been successfully executing on our pan-American ex US strategy and has built a profitable business with a unique platform and a strong foundation from where to continue growing over the long term. We ended 2022 by delivering record revenues and adjusted EBITDA as a result of growing the current portfolio as well as adding new products that leverage our existing infrastructure. Looking ahead, while we will face headwinds with the entrance of new competitors on certain of our banded generic products as well as incur investments related to promoted products, Knight is expected to continue to generate strong cash flows from operations and with over $150,000 of cash and $175,000 of financial assets, we remain well positioned to execute on our mission to acquire, in-license, develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products in Latin America and Canada.” said Jonathan Ross Goodman, Executive Chairman of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

1 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to the definitions in section “Non-Gaap measures” for additional details

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Financial Results

Impact of Hyperinflation

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company’s Argentine subsidiaries use the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying for the effects of translation, the statement of income is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the month. The Company restated the revenues and operating expenses of each of the following months in the year ended December 31 using the following general price indexes:

[Unaudited]

January February March April May June July August September October November December 2022 1.88 1.79 1.68 1.58 1.51 1.43 1.33 1.25 1.17 1.10 1.05 1.00 2021 1.45 1.40 1.34 1.28 1.24 1.20 1.17 1.14 1.10 1.06 1.04 1.00

If the Company did not apply IAS 29, the effect on the Company’s operating (loss) income would be as follows:

[Unaudited]

Q4-22 YTD-22 Reported under

IFRS

Excluding impact of

IAS 291

Variance Reported under

IFRS

Excluding impact of

IAS 291

Variance $2 %3 $2 %3 Revenues 81,655 83,806 (2,151 ) 3 % 293,563 291,770 1,793 1 % Cost of goods sold 44,767 41,875 (2,892 ) 7 % 155,502 141,411 (14,091 ) 10 % Gross margin 36,888 41,931 (5,043 ) 12 % 138,061 150,359 (12,298 ) 8 % Gross margin (%) 45 % 50 % 47 % 52 % Expenses Selling and marketing 14,402 15,073 671 4 % 48,474 48,083 (391 ) 1 % General and administrative 10,336 10,083 (253 ) 3 % 40,150 37,451 (2,699 ) 7 % Research and development 4,140 4,043 (97 ) 2 % 14,755 13,733 (1,022 ) 7 % Amortization of intangible assets 17,156 16,724 (432 ) 3 % 51,742 49,561 (2,181 ) 4 % Impairment of non-current assets 21,904 250 (21,654 ) n/a4 23,984 2,330 (21,654 ) n/a4 Operating loss (31,050 ) (4,242 ) (26,808 ) n/a4 (41,044 ) (799 ) (40,245 ) n/a4

1 Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.

2 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29.

3 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

4 Percentage change not relevant.

[Unaudited]

Q4-21 YTD-21 Reported under

IFRS

Excluding impact of

IAS 291

Variance Reported under

IFRS

Excluding impact of

IAS 291

Variance $2 %3 $2 %3 Revenues 58,273 56,358 1,915 3 % 243,478 239,238 4,240 2 % Cost of goods sold 30,078 27,724 (2,354 ) 8 % 128,066 120,409 (7,657 ) 6 % Gross margin 28,195 28,634 (439 ) 2 % 115,412 118,829 (3,417 ) 3 % Gross margin (%) 48 % 51 % 47 % 50 % Expenses Selling and marketing 12,291 11,911 (380 ) 4 % 39,078 38,256 (822 ) 2 % General and administrative 10,002 9,795 (207 ) 2 % 35,298 33,730 (1,568 ) 5 % Research and development 3,496 3,087 (409 ) 13 % 12,692 12,080 (612 ) 5 % Amortization of intangible assets 17,040 16,355 (685 ) 4 % 41,176 38,824 (2,352 ) 6 % Operating loss (14,634 ) (12,514 ) (2,120 ) 17 % (12,832 ) (4,061 ) (8,771 ) 216 %

1 Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.

2 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29.

3 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

Impact of LATAM Foreign Exchange volatility

The Company records its transactions and balances in the respective functional currencies of its subsidiaries. Generally, for the LATAM subsidiaries, the functional currency is the local currency in the country where the entity operates. In order to convert a foreign-denominated transaction to the functional currency, the exchange rate prevailing at the date of the transaction is used. Furthermore, upon consolidation, for all subsidiaries with a functional currency other than CAD, the respective statements of income are translated using the average exchange rates for the period. The table below summarizes the average foreign exchange rates used for the conversion of selected LATAM currencies:

[Unaudited]

Rates Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Q4-21 Q3-21 Q2-21 Q1-21 BRL 3.87 4.02 3.85 4.12 4.44 4.15 4.30 4.32 ARS 118.9 103.6 92.3 84.1 79.7 77.2 76.46 69.9 COP 3,550 3,363 3,074 3,093 3,080 3,058 3,012 2,812 CLP 674 712 660 639 656 614 583 572

The below table summarizes the variances quarter over quarter for selected LATAM currencies:

Variance (%)1 Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Q4-21 Q3-21 Q2-21 Q1-21 BRL 4 % -4 % 7 % 7 % -7 % 3 % 0 % -4 % ARS -15 % -12 % -10 % -6 % -3 % -1 % -9 % -14 % COP -6 % -9 % 1 % 0 % -1 % -2 % -7 % 0 % CLP 5 % -8 % -3 % 3 % -7 % -5 % -2 % 2 %

1 Negative percentage represents a depreciation of the currency while a positive variance represents an appreciation of the currency.

Impact

Exchange rate fluctuations of LATAM currencies impact the Company’s results in two ways:

Transactional impact: certain product purchases and operating expenses are denominated in foreign currencies (mainly USD, EURO and CHF); and, Translational impact: translation of local LATAM functional currency operating results to reporting currency in CAD.

Constant Currency

Financial results at constant currency1 allow results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of financial results at constant currency is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.

1 Financial results at constant currency are non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.

[Unaudited]

Q4-22 Q4-21 Variance YTD-22 YTD-21 Variance Excluding impact of IAS 291 Constant Currency2 $3 %4 Constant Currency2 $3 %4 Revenues 83,806 58,370 25,436 44 % 291,770 243,731 48,039 20 % Cost of goods sold 41,875 28,678 (13,197 ) 46 % 141,411 123,037 (18,374 ) 15 % Gross margin 41,931 29,692 12,239 41 % 150,359 120,694 29,665 25 % Gross margin (%) 50 % 51 % 52 % 50 % Expenses Selling and marketing 15,073 12,223 (2,850 ) 23 % 48,083 38,715 (9,368 ) 24 % General and administrative 10,083 10,289 206 2 % 37,451 34,458 (2,993 ) 9 % Research and development 4,043 3,193 (850 ) 27 % 13,733 12,264 (1,469 ) 12 % Amortization of intangible assets 16,724 16,804 80 0 % 49,561 39,428 (10,133 ) 26 % Impairment of non-current assets 250 — (250 ) 100 % 2,330 — (2,330 ) 100 % Operating (loss) income (4,242 ) (12,817 ) 8,575 67 % (799 ) (4,171 ) 3,372 81 % EBITDA5 13,330 4,258 9,072 213 % 53,541 36,376 17,165 47 % Adjusted EBITDA5 13,821 5,884 7,937 135 % 54,032 38,551 15,481 40 %

1 Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.

2 Financial results at constant currency are non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.

3 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income.

4 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

5 Financial results at constant currency, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” and “Reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA” for additional details.

The financial results under IFRS reconcile to the financial results at constant currency as follows:

[Unaudited]

Q4-21 YTD-21 Reported under IFRS IAS 29 Adjustment Constant Currency Adjustment Constant Currency1 Reported under IFRS IAS 29 Adjustment Constant Currency Adjustment Constant Currency1 Revenues 58,273 (1,915 ) 2,012 58,370 243,478 (4,240 ) 4,493 243,731 Cost of goods sold 30,078 (2,354 ) 954 28,678 128,066 (7,657 ) 2,628 123,037 Gross margin 28,195 439 1,058 29,692 115,412 3,417 1,865 120,694 Expenses Selling and marketing 12,291 (380 ) 312 12,223 39,078 (822 ) 459 38,715 General and administrative 10,002 (207 ) 494 10,289 35,298 (1,568 ) 728 34,458 Research and development 3,496 (409 ) 106 3,193 12,692 (612 ) 184 12,264 Amortization of intangible assets 17,040 (685 ) 449 16,804 41,176 (2,352 ) 604 39,428 Operating loss (14,634 ) 2,120 (303 ) (12,817 ) (12,832 ) 8,771 (110 ) (4,171 )

1 Financial results at constant currency are non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.





Consolidated Statement of (Loss) Income

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]

Change Change Q4-22 Q4-21 $1 %2 YTD-22 YTD-21 $1 %2 Revenues 81,655 58,273 23,382 40 % 293,563 243,478 50,085 21 % Cost of goods sold 44,767 30,078 (14,689 ) 49 % 155,502 128,066 (27,436 ) 21 % Gross margin 36,888 28,195 8,693 31 % 138,061 115,412 22,649 20 % Gross margin (%) 45 % 48 % 47 % 47 % Expenses Selling and marketing 14,402 12,291 (2,111 ) 17 % 48,474 39,078 (9,396 ) 24 % General and administrative 10,336 10,002 (334 ) 3 % 40,150 35,298 (4,852 ) 14 % Research and development 4,140 3,496 (644 ) 18 % 14,755 12,692 (2,063 ) 16 % Amortization of intangible assets 17,156 17,040 (116 ) 1 % 51,742 41,176 (10,566 ) 26 % Impairment of non-current assets 21,904 — (21,904 ) 100 % 23,984 — (23,984 ) 100 % Operating (loss) income (31,050 ) (14,634 ) (16,416 ) 112 % (41,044 ) (12,832 ) (28,212 ) 220 % Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost (1,922 ) (725 ) 1,197 165 % (4,072 ) (2,446 ) 1,626 66 % Other interest income (2,341 ) (1,471 ) 870 59 % (6,560 ) (4,936 ) 1,624 33 % Interest expense 2,293 1,331 (962 ) 72 % 6,600 3,618 (2,982 ) 82 % Other (income) expense 1,964 (321 ) (2,285 ) 712 % (4,025 ) (128 ) 3,897 3045 % Net loss (gain) on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (8,824 ) (2,300 ) 6,524 284 % 20,677 (18,944 ) (39,621 ) 209 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,663 3,485 1,822 52 % (7,442 ) 3,737 11,179 299 % Gain on hyperinflation (748 ) (209 ) 539 258 % (2,262 ) (423 ) 1,839 435 % Income (loss) before income taxes (23,135 ) (14,424 ) (8,711 ) 60 % (43,960 ) 6,690 50,650 757 % Income tax Current 882 (2,642 ) (3,524 ) 133 % 3,057 (1,349 ) (4,406 ) 327 % Deferred (8,829 ) (3,481 ) 5,348 154 % (17,125 ) (7,636 ) 9,489 124 % Income tax recovery (7,947 ) (6,123 ) 1,824 30 % (14,068 ) (8,985 ) 5,083 57 % Net (loss) income for the period (15,188 ) (8,301 ) (6,887 ) 83 % (29,892 ) 15,675 (45,567 ) 291 % Basic and diluted net (loss) earnings per share (0.13 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) 99 % (0.26 ) 0.13 (0.39 ) 307 % EBITDA3 13,330 4,101 9,229 225 % 53,541 35,865 17,676 49 % Adjusted EBITDA3 13,821 5,696 8,125 143 % 54,032 38,005 16,027 42 %

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss).

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

3 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” and “Reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA” for additional details.



