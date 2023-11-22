Knight Foundation’s new leader has returned to Miami to help create its future | Opinion

The naming of a new John S. and James L. Knight Foundation president and CEO leader may not be as newsworthy as the hiring of a new Miami Dolphins or Hurricanes head coach, but we believe just as impactful to our community.

The Miami-based foundation just named a dynamic new leader, Maribel Perez Wadsworth, to guide its community investment — which averages about $135 million annually in grants pegged to journalism, the arts and technology locally and across the country.

Wadsworth seems ideal for the job. She is the Miami-born daughter of Cuban immigrants. She graduated from Coral Gables High and the University of Miami. Until last year, she was president of Gannett Media and publisher of USA Today. She started out as a reporter and brings nearly three decades of media executive management experience. She’s had a front-row seat to the media’s struggles in this country. She has now become the foundation’s seventh leader and the first woman president and CEO in its 72-year history. Her tenure begins in January.

We congratulate Wadsworth on her latest achievement. We think that the three most important words in Wadsworth’s statement after her new position was announced are that she will lead the foundation’s coveted “community investment strategy.”

In other words, Wadsworth will guide how the foundation can best grant millions of dollars to our community in the coming years, an awesome responsibility.

The Knight Foundation distributes its money and influence on behalf of our community and others, especially the arts, journalism and tech and to enhance civic engagement.

For the past 18 years, under the leadership of Alberto Ibargüen, who announced his retirement earlier this year, the foundation has handed out $2.3 billion to community programs, the arts and journalism initiatives. It’s a transformative amount, and Greater Miami has borne witness to the impact, as it has evolved into both high-tech crucible and magnet. Ibargüen and The Knight Foundation were out front in nurturing the region’s potential.

As he passes the baton, Ibargüen told the Editorial Board that Wadsworth is especially well-equipped for the challenges ahead.

“Maribel understands journalism is a great tool for informing citizens in a democracy. She understands art and culture as critically important glue to connect people to place and each other,” Ibargüen told the Board.

Ibargüen said Wadsworth has a track record of serving local communities and understands the value of independent, scholarly research dealing with the impact of technology on media and society.

Through its grant-making, the foundation hopes to strengthen the connection between information and participatory democracy. With the public’s trust in many democratic institutions sorely eroded, it’s a most appropriate focus.

“And she also knows that all of these must be allowed to evolve with technology and society,” Ibargüen told the Board. “If you had to invent the perfect leader for Knight Foundation in 2024 and beyond, you’d invent Maribel,”

He adds that she is also a tough businessperson who understands the need to evolve with the times and technology, while maintaining the foundation’s core values of free speech, community engagement and inclusion of the entire community.

How will the foundation distribute its next multimillions in grants? Very intently.

Wadsworth’s job is to ensure the funding goes where it counts most and will have the greatest impact. It’s a challenging task. Clearly, she’s up to it.