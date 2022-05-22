Knife-wielding woman shot and killed by police after boyfriend called 911, TX cops say

Police responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman armed with a knife outside of her boyfriend’s home in Texas, news outlets report.

San Antonio police received a call around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, from an address on the city’s east side, WOAI reported.

The homeowner said he had been attacked by his on-and-off girlfriend, SAPD told the TV station. She cut him with a knife, and threatened him with a rifle she found in the home, before he and a roommate managed to disarm her and remove her from the home.

Based on her actions and attitude, the men told police she may be under the influence of drugs, KSAT reported.

Officers arrived to find the 51-year-old woman stabbing the back door with her knife, trying to get back inside, police told the TV station.

The three officers approached, telling her to put the knife down, but she refused, KSAT reported. She was shot three times and killed, after an officer tried to disable her with a taser but failed.

Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene, the San Antonio News-Express reported.

The officer who opened fire has been with the department for three years, police told the outlet. They have been put on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

