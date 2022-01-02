Knicks vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (17-19) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022

New York Knicks 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (3:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Scottie Barnes is a go. – 3:27 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam have played 100 possessions or 50 minutes together. They’re +2 in that time. Offensive rating of 101.0 & Defensive rating of 100.0 – 3:25 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Getting right. It’s go time 🔒 pic.twitter.com/opg951Qpwg – 3:25 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Scotia Bank Arena is allowing family and friends into arena for Knicks game in Toronto but likely will be less than 1,000. Government has capped capacity at 1,000 for indoor sports events. – 3:21 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

FVV takes to the court and first thing he does acknowledge @HelloooJack. Great to see the duo of @Matt__Devlin & Jack reunited. – 3:21 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

The five. pic.twitter.com/zCcZw7f2uz – 3:20 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Some of your Knick stat leaders through 36 games 📈

(@infosys) pic.twitter.com/EByCOZC9Tu – 3:15 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/PMmM6cEYx3 – 3:02 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Locked In 🔒 pic.twitter.com/uMVd14hGnv – 3:00 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau said Obi Toppin will see time at center today. Says they’ve gone through Obi-at-the-5 stuff in practice. Knicks are missing Nerlens Noel, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims today. Only available bigs are Toppin, Taj Gibson and Kevin Knox. – 2:31 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

9️⃣ back in the 6. pic.twitter.com/qt5hxPhk5I – 2:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau said Fournier is a go – will start with McBride, Toppin, Barrett and Taj. Toppin will take minutes at center – he said he’s done it in practice. – 2:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Evan Fournier, who was questionable with an ankle injury, is good to go in Toronto today, Tom Thibodeau says. – 2:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Toppin, McBride, Barrett, Gibson and somebody @Fred Katz will tell me about will start for the Knicks today. Fournier if he’s available, I assume. – 2:04 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong possibility for Arcidiacono to stick for the season. – 2:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Miles McBride and Obi Toppin will start again. Taj Gibson enters the starting lineup at center, Tom Thibodeau says. – 2:03 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are almost whole, and will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam this afternoon. – 2:01 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Nick Nurse says “we’ll start smaller.” Presumably meaning Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes will start over Khem Birch. But Nurse can never be fully trusted on this stuff – 1:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes will be back vs. Knicks. He will start with VanVleet, Trent, Siakam and Anunoby. – 1:47 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Nurse confirms Scottie Barnes is back this afternoon – 1:46 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Barnes will play. The band is back together.

For the first time in 33 games this season, the Raptors have their full rotation available. Crazy when you consider the current state of the league, and the fact they didn’t even have enough bodies to field an active roster last week. – 1:46 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Scottie Barnes will play today – 1:46 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Bing Bong-a pic.twitter.com/ICrdAZu5mR – 1:35 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Last time in Toronto, Obi put up career-high numbers 📼 pic.twitter.com/TV80aCFHmG – 1:00 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

“I couldn’t do a lot of thinking or reacting. I had to go with the flow.”: Miles McBride discusses first NBA start with Obi Toppin. nypost.com/2022/01/01/obi… – 12:20 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1966, the @Philadelphia 76ers Wilt Chamberlain scored 50 points in a 133-122 win over the Knicks.

Chamberlain became the second player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points (Bob Pettit). He did so in 499 games, easily the fewest in NBA history (Michael Jordan, 620). pic.twitter.com/FCHvRG1tVM – 11:01 AM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

New Year, same mindset. Let’s get it.

🏀: vs. Raptors

🕞: 3:30 PM ET

📺: @MSGNetworks | MSG GO

#NewYorkForever x @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/XGzZ4LlXy8 – 10:30 AM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

With Scottie Barnes now probable for the Raptors today vs. NY, it should mark the first time this season, all of the team’s top players are available. Whatever will they do?

Bonga, Johnson, Dragic all out – 10:25 AM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Let’s start the new year off right!

It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day! pic.twitter.com/bJMhrI6HVY – 9:56 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors list Scottie Barnes (knee tendonitis) as probable for this afternoon’s game vs. Knicks. Bonga is out for conditioning and David Johnson (calf) is out. – 9:45 AM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

GAME DAY pic.twitter.com/3wWuGHnZxV – 9:45 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Raptors announce updated injury report for this afternoons game with Knicks: Bonga (return to competition reconditioning), Dragic (NWT), and Johnson (left calf strain) are OUT. Barnes (right knee tendinitis) is PROBABLE. – 9:37 AM