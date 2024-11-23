Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Knicks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The New York Knicks play against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center

The New York Knicks are spending $21,226,692 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $48,952,128 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday November 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: KJZZ

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM

Away Radio: 880 ESPN New York

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

