Knicks vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (23-26) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-20) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022

New York Knicks 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (10:00 pm ET )

New York Knicks @nyknicks

First five in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/t9YNlfqTgR – 10:00 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Starters and inactives for Knicks at Bucks tonight pic.twitter.com/CzYyxZqL1a – 9:55 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks and Knicks are meeting for the fourth and final time this regular-season.

🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/ah9Dohqu9W – 9:52 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Friday Night Starters vs. Knicks: pic.twitter.com/GSFgxLdvkl – 9:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

With Grayson Allen eligible, the #Bucks have a “normal” starting lineup tonight – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Allen. – 9:34 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Deuce gettin’ loose.

@Miles McBride | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/3GNVNmUrri – 9:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Pat has now scored 10+ points in four of his last five games. pic.twitter.com/Uj5djwvGHN – 9:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Rodney Hood is out tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks as his Achilles has flared up again. Has happened a couple times this year. Wesley Matthews (knee bruise) and Grayson Allen (suspension) are back. – 9:17 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

In January, Khris is averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8

assists per game.

🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/TfxfRsqDZ5 – 9:06 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Friday Night Knicks otw pic.twitter.com/KpaX5lF8A3 – 9:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Tonight is on national 📺, which may help Jrue Holiday’s all-star case:

“Now he’s on a team…where they’ve won. They’re on TV most of the time so we all get to see him more and his resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 9:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Greek Freak. pic.twitter.com/dFRShuZiUE – 8:50 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

En route. #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/JLrWuljevH – 8:47 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

A December matinee win against the Knicks at The Garden.

🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/gYkSSNu8FJ – 8:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jimmy Butler actually sort of looking for his shots to start this game tonight, scoring 10 points on 4/5 FGs. Butler had 22 points on 7/8 FGs Wednesday vs Knicks. Miami leads 28-19 through one quarter of play. – 8:40 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau says he’s rolling with the same starting lineup today against the Bucks:

Kemba Walker

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 8:35 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Nerlens Noel will play tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. “We have everyone,” Thibodeau says. – 8:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Nerlens is a go tonight so Knicks have everyone (except Rose) – 8:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Back at home. ✌️

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/xfUBiy4qKb – 8:22 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Chopping it up pregame.

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/GmTOIzL6b0 – 8:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

After a week of a lot of Lakers fans here Sunday, a lot of Knicks fans here Wednesday . . . not so many (any?) Clippers fans here tonight. Clippers take the court to indifference. – 7:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Feels like a Bam Adebayo game tonight

Even though they’re facing drop, this isn’t a Knicks defense that has guards dying on every screen with DHO’s for Duncan Robinson

They’re going to try and take him out

{Enter Bam on the pocket pass} – 7:35 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Grab your coffee & study up!!

📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/ZuqN4dFWsQ – 7:01 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

As he and the team struggle, Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

“I wouldn’t say that I’m necessarily underappreciated because basketball, it is a game and it is a sport but it is also entertainment. And I’m not flashy.” – Jrue Holiday Will the coaches send the #Bucks guard to his first #AllStar game in 9 years? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:23 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Battle beyond the arc.

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/zdNIAMjwAV – 6:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

“His resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”- Dwyane Wade

“He’s playing an all-star level basketball…you can never find a point guard nowadays that can do it both ways.”- Giannis

#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has made his case

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:32 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland calls win over Milwaukee a ‘little appetizer’ for what the future could hold

“It shows that we’re not any slouch. You can’t just come to Cleveland and roll over us.”

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 5:22 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected in Miami for light heckling: ‘You know you’re -34 right now, right?’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:18 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Game 50 tonight in Milwaukee and if the Hawks beat the Celtics, the #Knicks would find themselves in 12th place in the East before they tip-off (10 pm ET). – 4:56 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Q last time vs. Milwaukee:

☄️ Season-high 27 points

☄️ Broke a Knicks rookie record with seven made threes in a game

@Quentin Grimes | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/KarTMYZmfj – 4:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“I’m excited to get back out there & compete with these guys again.”

We couldn’t agree more, Wes!! pic.twitter.com/0aNMt1TuEN – 4:12 PM